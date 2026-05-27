Honey Singh's Anti-Drug Push With BJP's Tarun Chugh Revives Debate Over His Controversial Past

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yo Yo Honey Singh joins BJP leader in Punjab anti-drug campaign.

His past lyrics and drug use spark debate on sincerity.

Singer recounts overcoming severe addiction, mental health struggles.

Controversies over lyrics and conduct shadow his career.

More than a decade after "Dope Shope" became a youth anthem, Honey Singh is now publicly urging Punjab's younger generation to stay away from drugs. His recent appearance alongside BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has started a debate around his own controversial history with substance abuse and objectionable lyrics.

While some questioned the irony of Honey Singh leading an anti-drug message after years of criticism surrounding his music, others argued that his personal battle with addiction may make him a more relatable and effective voice.

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Honey Singh And BJP’s Anti-Drug Messaging In Punjab

#WATCH | Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) met with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.



He said, "Drugs are ruining families and youth in Punjab. Punjab must be saved from this."



BJP's Tarun Chugh said, "Yo Yo Honey Singh is a son of Punjab who has made a name… pic.twitter.com/jBodpy34Tc — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

Honey Singh met Tarun Chugh on Tuesday and jointly appealed against rising drug abuse in Punjab. The timing of the meeting, less than a year before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, quickly fuelled speculation over a possible political association or endorsement.

So far, neither side has indicated that the singer plans to enter politics. However, the symbolism of the interaction drew attention. Chugh praised Honey Singh for overcoming addiction and encouraged him to use “his voice, his singing and his words” to positively influence young people.

Responding to the appeal, Honey Singh said that “drugs are destroying families and youth” and promised support in efforts aimed at tackling the crisis in Punjab.

Addiction Battle That Changed Everything

Despite the controversies, Honey Singh’s personal struggle with addiction remains central to his public image today.

At the peak of his fame in the early 2010s, the rapper dominated Bollywood soundtracks, nightclub culture and independent Punjabi music. Hits like Brown Rang, Angreji Beat and Blue Eyes turned him into one of India’s most recognisable music stars.

Then came his sudden disappearance from the spotlight in 2014.

Years later, Honey Singh openly admitted he had been battling severe substance abuse along with serious mental health issues, including bipolar disorder. According to the singer, recovery took several years and became the most difficult phase of his life.

His experience with alcohol, cannabis and chemical drugs forced him into a prolonged hiatus from music. Over time, he began speaking publicly about the physical and emotional toll addiction had taken on him and his family.

In a 2024 interview with Lallantop, Honey Singh revealed how addiction gradually consumed his life after influential figures allegedly introduced him to drugs.

“Few big names, few very big names, very influential names. And they teased me, ‘Arey, Sardar bada tu Punjabi hai, daaru pee leta hai, yeh karke dikha.' [Hey Sardar, you’re a big Punjabi guy, you drink alcohol, try doing this.] Main kaha, ‘Kya hai ismei, do karta hu.' Kuch hua hi nahi. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, phir uski addiction lag gayi.” [What’s the big deal in this? I’ll do two.’ Nothing happened at first. Then it became 1, 2, 3, 4, 5… and eventually, I got addicted to it.]

He further admitted how dependent he had become on substances during that period, he said, “Always high. Pata hi nahi kya kar raha hu, bol raha hu. Always high.” [Always high. I didn’t even realise what I was doing or saying. Always high.]

The rapper also reflected on how addiction damaged his personal relationships, including his marriage to former wife Shalini Talwar.

“Unke saath rishte itne badhiya nahi rahe thhe uss waqt. Dooriyan thhi. Mei travel hi karta rehta thha. 2011 mein shaadi hone ke baad, 9-10 mahine humlog saath rahe thik thak. Uske baad success ekdum phaata. Mei phir ghar murha hi nahi. Mummy, papa, gudiya aur Shalini ko maine ekdum chhod di diya thha. Bhool gaya thha unko mei. Bohot kharab kiya.” [My relationship with them wasn’t very good at that time. There was distance between us. I was constantly travelling. After we got married in 2011, we lived together properly for about 9–10 months. Then success hit me overnight. After that, I barely returned home. I completely abandoned my mother, father, Gudiya and Shalini. I had forgotten about them. I did something very wrong.]

Career Long Shadowed By Controversy

Honey Singh's anti-drug positioning contrasts with a career that has repeatedly attracted criticism over lyrics accused of glorifying substance abuse and objectifying women.

Several of his early underground tracks resurfaced this year after the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of controversial material online. In 2026, the court directed the complete takedown of the 2009 song Volume 1 after a petition by Hindu Shakti Dal. The court described the lyrics as “grossly vulgar, obscene, and derogatory towards women”, while ordering URLs and short audio clips linked to the track to be blocked.

The rapper has also faced repeated legal scrutiny over songs accused of containing offensive lyrics targeting women.

In 2025, the Punjab State Women’s Commission issued a notice over the song Millionaire from his comeback album Glory. The commission took suo motu cognisance following criticism over lyrics alleged to be derogatory towards women. Honey Singh and others connected to the song were summoned to appear before the commission.

The controversy surrounding Millionaire added to a growing list of complaints against the singer.

Previous Cases And Complaints Against Honey Singh

Legal complaints connected to Honey Singh’s lyrics and conduct have surfaced repeatedly over the years.

In 2019, Punjab Police booked Honey Singh and music producer Bhushan Kumar after a complaint from the Punjab State Women Commission alleged vulgar lyrics against women in one of his songs. The case was registered at Mataur police station.

Earlier, in December 2024, controversy erupted around the song Makhna. The Punjab Women Commission demanded legal action and sought a ban on the track, claiming its lyrics had a degrading social impact.

One of the earliest major controversies dates back to 2013, when Punjab Police booked Honey Singh over the song Main Hoon Balatk**i under Section 294 of the IPC. The singer denied involvement with the track and later submitted an affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that he had no connection to it.

At the time, Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati criticised lines including “Main hoon womaniser” and “Silicon wali ladkiyon ko main pakadta nahi”, describing them as objectionable. She later wrote to Punjab’s Director General of Police recommending action against Honey Singh and Bhushan Kumar.

Apart from lyrical controversies, Honey Singh also faced allegations unrelated to music. In 2023, Mumbai Police received a complaint accusing the singer and members of his team of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an event management agency owner following a dispute linked to a cancelled event.

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Yo Yo Honey Singh’s anti-drug appeal alongside BJP leader Tarun Chugh has brought renewed attention to the rapper’s past struggles with addiction and controversy.

The irony of the moment has not gone unnoticed. A musician once criticised for songs associated with party culture, alcohol and explicit themes is now positioning himself as a voice against substance abuse in Punjab, reopening conversations around both his troubled past and his long road to recovery.