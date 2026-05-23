Gaurav Chaudhary, also known as Technical Guruji, is facing backlash for a video where he flew from Dubai to India to eat a Melody candy. Critics questioned his decision and motivations.
Content Creator Technical Guruji Travels From Dubai To India For Viral ‘Melody’ Trend, Faces Backlash
Content creator Technical Guruji sparked widespread criticism online after posting a viral video about travelling from Dubai to India to eat Melody toffee and thanking PM Narendra Modi.
- Tech influencer Gaurav Chaudhary faced backlash for a Melody candy video.
- He traveled from Dubai to India, crediting PM Modi for Melody.
- Critics questioned his Dubai residency and the video's message.
- The video resurfaced after Modi gifted Melody to Italy's PM.
Popular tech creator Gaurav Chaudhary has landed in the middle of an online controversy after sharing a video linked to the popular Indian candy Melody. The clip, which quickly spread across social media platforms, drew heavy criticism from several users who questioned both the content and the message behind it.
The backlash began shortly after the influencer uploaded a video showing himself travelling from Dubai, where he currently resides, to India to eat the toffee.
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Video Featuring Melody Goes Viral
Eating #Melody after so many years, all thanks to our PM @narendramodi ji...#TGFamily 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d0iTLAajfF— Gaurav Chaudhary (@TechnicalGuruji) May 22, 2026
In the now-viral clip, Technical Guruji is seen speaking about finally getting the chance to eat Melody again after many years.
He says, “Doston saalo baad time aaya hai melody khane ka. All thanks to Modi Ji. Par sawal aaj bhi yahi hai, ki ye Melody itni chocolatey kyu hai?” [Friends, after so many years, the time has finally come to eat Melody. All thanks to Modi Ji. But the question still remains, why is this Melody so chocolatey?]
He later adds, “Zyada kuch nahi bolunga cause, Melody khao khud jaan jao”. [I won’t say much more because, eat Melody and find out for yourself.]
The creator also shared a caption alongside the video that read, “Eating #Melody after so many years, all thanks to our PM @narendramodi ji...”
Soon after the upload, the video spread widely online, triggering criticism from several social media users.
Social Media Users React Strongly
Many users took to the comments section to question the content creator’s decision and statements.
One user wrote, “Why do you live in Dubai? If you feel proud about India you should live here and experience growing poverty, Pollution and ethanol blending.”
Another commented, “Modi told everyone “Don’t travel, don’t waste fuel”… yet this guy flew all the way from Dubai to India just to eat a Rs 1 Melody.”
A third user said, “This is the kind of cringe content you’d expect from a random creator chasing views & not from one of India’s top tech YouTubers.”
Another reaction read, “Maybe take some Vitamin D supplements and improve your brain fog, because normal person will never do this.”
One more social media user commented, “Come to India, eat Melody daily, why are you surviving under a sheikh’s roof?”
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How PM Modi And Melody Became Part Of The Conversation
The renewed online buzz around Melody comes shortly after Narendra Modi gifted packets of the popular toffee to Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome.
Sharing the moment online, Meloni posted, “Thank you for the gift,” and also described the confectionery by saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee, Melody.”
The exchange quickly attracted attention online, with many users revisiting memories associated with the iconic Indian candy.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversy surrounding Gaurav Chaudhary?
Why did Gaurav Chaudhary's video cause criticism?
Users criticized him for living in Dubai while claiming pride in India and for traveling to eat a cheap candy, especially after PM Modi advised against unnecessary travel.
How did PM Modi become involved in the Melody candy discussion?
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni mentioned that PM Modi gifted her Melody toffees during a visit to Rome, sparking renewed online interest in the candy.
What was Gaurav Chaudhary's statement in the viral video?
He expressed excitement about eating Melody again after many years, attributing it to PM Modi, and reiterated the candy's tagline asking why it's so chocolatey.