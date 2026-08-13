PM Modi Calls Harsimrat Kaur, Enquires About Badal’s Health After Nanded Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sukhbir Badal attacked with kirpan at a Nanded gurdwara.

Police detained Jaspal Singh, investigating the attack's motive.

PM Modi and CM Fadnavis condemned incident, ordered probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and enquired about his health after the former Punjab deputy chief minister was attacked at a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded, sources said. Badal sustained an injury to his arm after he was attacked with a kirpan at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur near Takht Sri Hazur Sahib.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is reported to be stable. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the incident.

Police Probe Motive

Police detained a man identified as Jaspal Singh soon after the attack. Singh, believed to be in his mid-60s, told investigators that he attacked Badal because he “felt like it”. Police, however, are not satisfied with the explanation and are questioning him to establish the motive behind the attack.

The accused is a Nihang Sikh. He used a kirpan to attack Badal, causing an injury to his arm. The incident took place at the gurdwara, where Badal was present with his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an Akali Dal MP.

Visuals from the incident showed Badal walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand after the attack.

Also Read: Sukhbir Badal Attacked With Kirpan At Nanded Gurdwara, PSO Also Injured

SAD Demands Probe

The Shiromani Akali Dal has strongly condemned the attack on its chief and demanded a thorough investigation. Senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned whether there were forces behind the attack and said all possible angles should be examined.

The incident has also renewed attention on Badal’s security following a separate attack on him in December 2024. Former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura had opened fire at Badal outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar while the SAD leader was serving a religious penance. Chaura missed Badal and was subsequently arrested.

Also Read: ‘Just Felt Like It’: Who Is Jaspal Singh, Nihang Sikh Held In Sukhbir Badal Attack?