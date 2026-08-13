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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Doubles Down Gen Z Remark: ‘More Than Half Were Shabana Azmi-Type People’

Kangana Ranaut Doubles Down Gen Z Remark: ‘More Than Half Were Shabana Azmi-Type People’

Kangana Ranaut has issued another clarification over her ‘Generation Gutter’ remark, insisting she was referring to specific protesters rather than an entire generation.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut clarified Gen Z comments after facing public criticism.
  • She stated remarks targeted Jantar Mantar attendees, not all youth.
  • Ranaut previously used

Kangana Ranaut has issued another clarification over her controversial remarks on Gen Z protesters and young Hindu women, after facing criticism from opposition leaders. The BJP MP said her comments were directed at a specific group present during the Jantar Mantar protests and were never meant as a judgement on an entire generation. In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Kangana challenged critics to point to any statement in which she had targeted all young people. She also rejected the suggestion that she was against the youth, saying she considered herself young as well. Her latest comments come after days of criticism.

Kangana Defends Her Gen Z Comment

Addressing the controversy, Kangana questioned the description of the Jantar Mantar gathering as a Gen Z protest. She said the crowd included people from different age groups and claimed that only a smaller section were Gen Z participants.

Kangana said, “Poore desh ke yuva? Agar aap sirf Gen Z ki baat karte hai, toh almost 30-35 crore ke paas inki population hone wali hai. Jo Jantar Mantar hai waha par 10,000 log ekhatta hue the, jinme toh aadhey se jyada log Shabana Azmi-type log the, aapne dekha ki har type ke age group ghum rahe the. Agar hum yuvaon ki baat karte hain, Gen Z ki hum specifically baat karte hain toh lag bhag wahan par 2000 Gen Z the, toh kaise ye log isko Gen Z protest keh rahe hain? Ki poore desh ki Gen Z protest kar rahe?”

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She then insisted that her earlier criticism was aimed at those present at the protest rather than young people as a whole.

‘Main Yuva-Virodhi Nahi Ho Sakti’

Kangana said she had specifically referred to the people gathered at the protest and accused critics of deliberately expanding her remarks to include an entire generation.

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She said, “Ye jo yahan par nasal ikkathha hui thi, usi ke baare mein jo he maine specifically kaha tha. Main aapko open challenge deti hu, mera koi aisa specific quote bataiye jaha maine poori generation ko include kiya ho? Ye faltu ka agenda aap mere saath mat chalaiye! Main yuva-virodhi nahi ho sakti kyuki main khud yuva hoon.”

Her comments followed an earlier controversy over her use of the phrase ‘Generation Gutter’ while discussing videos from Gen Z protests. Kangana had criticised the language and behaviour of some protesters and said some young women were using freedom without accountability.

What Kangana Said Earlier

Kangana had previously said, "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each frame so jarring and so crass all at once....I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies...."

Following the backlash, she later told news agency ANI that she had not made a blanket comment about the Jantar Mantar protest. She maintained that her remarks were aimed at particular people and women rather than all young Indians. The controversy also involves actor Shabana Azmi, who joined protesters during the July 20 march towards Parliament. Kangana's latest clarification seeks to draw a line between her criticism of specific protesters and the wider Gen Z population.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Kangana Ranaut's recent clarification about?

Kangana Ranaut clarified that her controversial remarks were aimed at specific individuals at the Jantar Mantar protest, not an entire generation. She denies being against young people, stating she considers herself young as well.

Who did Kangana say her comments were initially directed at?

Her comments were specifically directed at a group present during the Jantar Mantar protests, not all young people. She challenged critics to find any statement where she targeted an entire generation.

Why did Kangana Ranaut use the phrase 'Generation Gutter'?

Kangana used 'Generation Gutter' to criticize the language and behavior of some Gen Z protesters. She also noted that some young women were using freedom without accountability.

How did Kangana describe the participants at the Jantar Mantar protest?

Kangana stated the Jantar Mantar gathering included people from different age groups, not just Gen Z. She claimed only about 2000 Gen Z participants were among the 10,000 protesters.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
KANGANA RANAUT Gen Z Protests Jantar Mantar Protest Kangana Ranaut Gen Z Remark Generation Gutter Controversy Kangana Ranaut Clarification
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