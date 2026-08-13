Sonu Nigam Admits Using Auto-Tune In Some Songs, Says It Shouldn’t Be Used To ‘Fix’ Non-Singers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonu Nigam uses Auto-Tune, highlighting music's digital shift.

Nigam states Auto-Tune enhances voices, not disguises inability.

Actors using Auto-Tune must not replace professional singers.

Sonu Nigam has spoken candidly about the growing use of Auto-Tune in the music industry, admitting that he also uses the technology for some of his songs. The singer discussed how recording has changed from live orchestras and instruments to highly digitised productions during an episode of Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series. Sonu said pitch-correction tools can help take an already strong vocal performance closer to perfection, but warned against using technology to disguise an inability to sing. He also addressed actors using Auto-Tune, saying they can pursue their musical ambitions but should not replace professional singers in playback singing.

Sonu Nigam On Auto-Tune

Speaking to Komal Nahta, Sonu explained that Auto-Tune has significantly changed the way music is recorded and produced. While the technology has often attracted criticism, he believes it has also brought useful changes to modern music-making. “The era of auto-tune has certainly brought a lot of changes. People say a lot of bad things about it, but I say ‘Jo bhi hua hai aacha hua hai’,” Sonu said.

The singer revealed that he occasionally uses Auto-Tune himself, particularly because modern recordings are produced in a highly controlled digital environment. He said, “I use auto-tune in certain songs of mine. Everything now is so 440; previously, everything was live.”

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From Live Music To Digital Recordings

Sonu compared the current recording environment with the days when singers performed alongside live musicians. He recalled live sarangi and string sections, where the interaction between the singer and musicians allowed small variations in pitch and performance. He explained, “We had live ‘sarangi’; live strings, so somewhere our pitch didn't have to be perfect. Everything now is digitised; everything is going in a straight line, and your voice will sound off if it's raw.”

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According to Sonu, the difference is not simply about technology but also about how music is constructed. With live musicians, singers could respond to the music being performed around them. In today's digitally produced tracks, every element is expected to fit precisely.

He also stressed that Auto-Tune should improve a good performance rather than create one from scratch.

Sonu Nigam On Actors Using Auto-Tune

Sonu further addressed the debate around actors singing songs with the help of pitch-correction technology. He said there is nothing wrong with actors using Auto-Tune to fulfil their musical ambitions, but professional singers should not be displaced by technology.

He said, “However, it's our responsibility that we don't use the resources to fix the voices of those who can’t sing. You give your 99% and bring it to 100% with auto-tune.” On actors using the technology, Sonu added, “Many actors use auto-tune for their songs, and it's absolutely fine if they use it to enjoy their dreams. But they cannot replace singers.”

Sonu's conversation with Komal Nahta featured in Game Changers: The Music Series, which focuses on the experiences and creative processes of prominent names from India's music industry.