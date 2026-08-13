Air India Orders Mandatory Dope Tests For All Pilots After Captain Tests Positive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air India mandates drug screening for all pilots.

Screening follows a pilot's positive drug test post-incident.

Airline expands screening beyond regulations, enhancing safety standards.

Government reviews regulations while incident investigation remains ongoing.

Air India has launched mandatory fresh drug screening for its entire pilot workforce following a controversy involving a captain who tested positive for marijuana after operating a Phuket-Delhi flight. The airline began the testing exercise on Thursday, with every pilot across the group covered under the new initiative. The decision was communicated to employees through an internal letter, which said the move goes beyond existing regulatory requirements and is intended to strengthen safety standards.

Air India Expands Substance Screening Across Pilot Workforce

The airline said it already complies with the drug-testing requirements prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, it has now decided to subject all Group pilots to comprehensive screening for substances and medications prohibited under prevailing aviation rules.

In an internal communication, Air India has ordered mandatory screening of all pilots across the group for prohibited substances and drugs, with the screening process beginning Thursday. In an internal letter to pilots, the airline said the move goes beyond existing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requirements and comes amid increased focus on testing pilots for psychoactive substances.

According to the airline, pilots will undergo screening at the Gurugram Academy, Flight Briefing Centre and various base locations. The tests will also be conducted after training and flying, as part of the expanded screening process.

Air India said the screening will cover prohibited substances and drugs as prescribed under applicable rules. The airline also noted that DGCA regulations on such testing are broadly aligned with standards followed in Europe and the United States.

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Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident Put Pilot Testing Under Spotlight

The move follows scrutiny of flight AI-2379, which was travelling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 with 137 passengers and eight crew members. The aircraft experienced a sudden drop of approximately 300 feet while flying over Odisha. At least 20 passengers and four crew members were injured in the incident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the episode, with technical assistance from Airbus and France's BEA.

Both pilots underwent the mandatory psychoactive-substance screening following the altitude loss. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, the pilot-in-command's initial test produced a result requiring confirmatory examination. The sample was subsequently sent to a designated laboratory for further analysis.

The DGCA removed both pilots from flying duties as the investigation and testing process proceeded.

What Happens When A Pilot Tests Positive?

Existing DGCA rules prescribe a rehabilitation process for aviation personnel who test positive for psychoactive substances.

A second positive test can result in the suspension of a pilot's licence for three years. A third offence can lead to cancellation of the licence altogether.

The regulatory framework has come under renewed scrutiny following the confirmed positive result involving the Air India captain. The Civil Aviation Ministry is examining whether additional safeguards are necessary despite the country's existing procedures being broadly comparable with those followed in other major aviation jurisdictions.

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Government Reviewing Global Dope-Testing Practices

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said the government is treating the matter seriously and could consider regulatory changes if the existing system is found to have shortcomings.

However, any potential changes are expected to follow the DGCA's examination of drug-testing practices in other countries. A senior ministry source indicated that the government would assess international systems before deciding whether India's framework requires modification.

The latest Air India initiative therefore represents a broader preventive measure while the regulatory review and investigation continue.

AAIB Probe Continues Into Altitude Drop

The AAIB investigation remains underway, with technical assistance from Airbus and France's BEA. The inquiry is examining the circumstances surrounding the sudden loss of altitude and the subsequent injuries reported among passengers and crew.

The positive test result has added another dimension to the investigation and prompted closer examination of safeguards governing substance screening among flight crews.

Air India's decision to test its entire pilot workforce comes against this backdrop, with the airline positioning the exercise as an additional safety measure beyond the minimum regulatory requirements.