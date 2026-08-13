Dulquer Salmaan’s 'I’m Game' Release Delayed From August 20 To September 3: Here’s Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dulquer Salmaan's

Originally an August 20 Onam release, it is now shifted.

Delay ensures wider pan-India five-language theatrical rollout.

New date also avoids clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa.

Dulquer Salmaan’s action thriller I’m Game will not release during the Onam season as originally planned. The film, which was scheduled to reach theatres worldwide on August 20, will now open on September 3. The makers said the delay is aimed at giving the film a broader theatrical rollout across India. I’m Game will now release simultaneously in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film stars Dulquer alongside Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese and Mysskin. The revised date also means the film will move away from its planned Onam clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa.

I’m Game Release Date

The makers announced the postponement on social media, acknowledging the wait while explaining their decision to move the film to September 3. “The game gets bigger. The release gets wider. We understand the anticipation, and we apologise for the delay, but #IMGAME will now release worldwide on 3rd September, moving from its earlier release date of 20th August (sic),” the makers said in their official announcement.

The team said the additional time would help the film secure a wider theatrical presence rather than limiting its release primarily to the Malayalam market. “This decision has been made to give #IMGAME the scale, reach, and theatre platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen. The wait gets a little longer, but the game gets bigger! (sic),” the team said.

Wider Pan-India Release

With the revised schedule, I’m Game will arrive in five languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The makers are aiming to use Dulquer’s established presence across multiple Indian markets to give the action thriller a larger theatrical footprint. The change also takes the film out of the Onam release window. I’m Game was earlier expected to release alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa, but the new September date gives the film a different theatrical positioning.

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The announcement follows the release of Mazhavillaye, the film’s first single. Jakes Bejoy has composed the song, while Armaan Malik has lent his voice to it. Dulquer recently praised Armaan’s work on the track in a post on X. “It’s such a privilege to have you bring so much soul and your own spirit to this track, brother. Been your fan forever so this is truly special!” he wrote, adding, “Lots of love always” along with heart emojis.

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All About I’m Game

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game marks another major project from the filmmaker after the Malayalam action thriller RDX. Jakes Bejoy is handling the music, while the cast includes Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese and Mysskin in key roles. The film is now gearing up for a simultaneous five-language release on September 3, with the makers looking to give Dulquer’s latest action outing a wider theatrical reach.

I’m Game will now miss the Onam season, but its expanded five-language release could give the film a significantly broader audience when it reaches cinemas on September 3