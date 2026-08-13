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English NewsNews'Purification' Row Erupts In Rajya Sabha; Chairman Orders Probe After Kharge's Uttarakhand Charge

'Purification' Row Erupts In Rajya Sabha; Chairman Orders Probe After Kharge's Uttarakhand Charge

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan orders a probe into an alleged 'purification' ritual at a Haldwani venue after Kharge's speech.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kharge alleged
  • Chairman condemned act, ordered government investigation into alleged incident.
  • Government assured probe into alleged purification, condemning such conduct.
  • Incident highlighted untouchability concerns, prompting a thorough inquiry.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday directed the government to conduct a detailed investigation into an alleged "purification" ritual at a Haldwani venue where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had recently addressed a public meeting. The issue was raised by Kharge in the Upper House, where he alleged that people associated with the BJP conducted a havan and "shuddikaran" at the stage of Ram Lila Maidan after his address. The Chairman condemned the alleged act and called for those found responsible to face action.

Kharge Raises 'Shuddikaran' Issue In House

Kharge told the Rajya Sabha that his speech at the Haldwani gathering had not contained any reference to religion. He said he had spoken about the problems confronting ordinary people and questioned why the venue was allegedly subjected to a purification ritual afterwards. He said, "…but some BJP people conducted a havan at the stage and shuddikaran [purification]…is this the way in a democracy… I am the leader of the Opposition [in Rajya Sabha]."

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Kharge said he did not want the incident to become a political controversy but argued that those responsible should face legal action. He called for a case to be registered under the Untouchability (Offences) Act and sought the arrest of the alleged offenders.

He also stressed that untouchability is prohibited by law and cannot be justified in any form. Kharge said that despite his long tenure in Parliament, he had never used his Scheduled Caste or Dalit identity to seek special protection, maintaining that he could defend himself.

Nadda Assures House Of Investigation

The allegations triggered protests and counter-protests among members of the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Leader of the House and Union Minister J.P. Nadda said the incident, if it occurred as alleged, was regrettable and assured members that the government would have it investigated.

Nadda also maintained that the BJP did not support such conduct. While assuring the House that appropriate action would follow the inquiry, he objected to Kharge's use of the expression "you people" during his remarks.

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Chairman Says Insult To Kharge Is Insult To House

Chairman Radhakrishnan strongly condemned the alleged incident and said any insult directed at the Leader of the Opposition should be viewed as an affront to the entire House.

Radhakrishnan subsequently directed the government to conduct a thorough investigation and take action against anyone found guilty.

His intervention brought the focus back to the constitutional and legal prohibition on untouchability, rather than allowing the dispute to remain solely a political exchange between the government and Opposition.

Uttarakhand Congress Had Raised Allegation Earlier

The controversy began a day earlier when the Uttarakhand Congress alleged that people linked to the BJP had carried out the ritual at the stage of the Ramlila Maidan after Kharge's public meeting.

The state Congress unit's allegation subsequently spilled into the Rajya Sabha, where members from opposing sides raised slogans during the proceedings.

Kharge reiterated that he had not referred to any religion or community during his speech and questioned the alleged decision to conduct a "purification" ceremony at the same venue afterwards.

He also confirmed that his public meeting had been held at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan.

When the Chairman sought a response from Nadda, the Union minister repeated his assurance that the allegations would be examined. Radhakrishnan then reiterated his condemnation and directed that the matter be investigated thoroughly.

Before You Go

STUDENT PROTEST: Nursing Students’ Agitation Intensifies in Bhopal, Schoolchildren Protest in Uttarakhand

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy was discussed in the Rajya Sabha?

The Rajya Sabha discussed an alleged

Who raised the

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that people associated with the BJP conducted a purification ritual at the stage after his address. He stated he only spoke about common people's problems.

How did the Rajya Sabha Chairman respond to the allegations?

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan condemned the alleged act, calling it an insult to the Leader of the Opposition and the entire House. He directed the government to conduct a detailed investigation and take action against those responsible.

What action did Mallikarjun Kharge demand regarding the alleged ritual?

Kharge called for legal action, including a case under the Untouchability (Offences) Act, and the arrest of the alleged offenders. He stressed that untouchability is prohibited by law.

What was the government's response to the alleged incident?

Leader of the House J.P. Nadda assured members that the government would investigate the incident, calling it regrettable if true. He stated the BJP does not support such conduct and appropriate action would follow.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
CP Radhakrishnan MALLIKARJUN KHARGE JP Nadda Mallikarjun Kharge Haldwani Purification Row C P Radhakrishnan Probe
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