YouTuber Akhil NRD’s Wife Leaves Home At Midnight, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malayalam creator Akhil NRD's wife Megha reportedly left home.

CCTV footage circulated online, details and identities unconfirmed.

Friend Sai Krishna urged public restraint, awaiting official statements.

A controversy surrounding Malayalam content creator and actor Akhil NRD and his wife Megha has gained attention after claims that she left their home with a man identified in reports as a bus conductor. CCTV footage circulating online has added to the speculation, while Akhil’s close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Sai Krishna has spoken about the matter on YouTube. However, several details being shared on social media remain unverified, including the identity of the woman in the footage, her relationship with the man and allegations involving valuables. Neither Akhil nor Megha has publicly addressed the controversy at the time of writing.

Akhil NRD-Megha Controversy

The issue surfaced after social media posts alleged that Megha had left her marital home and travelled with a local bus conductor. A CCTV clip subsequently circulated online, appearing to show a woman carrying luggage before getting into a car with a man. While multiple reports have identified the woman as Megha, the footage itself does not independently establish her identity or explain her relationship with the man. Reports also claimed that Akhil initially approached the police after believing his wife was missing, before reportedly learning that she had left voluntarily.

CCTV visuals Kerala YouTuber Akhil NRD's wife, Megha Nair, has run away with a bus conductor. Watch the video to see the reality behind it!#kerla #couple pic.twitter.com/fKaQ7YbCpT — Arattai Darbar🔥🧊 (@Arattai_darbar) August 12, 2026

Some accounts have further claimed that Megha met the man while using public transport to attend a course. These details have not been independently verified.

Sai Krishna On Akhil NRD’s Wife

Akhil’s friend Sai Krishna, who previously appeared on Bigg Boss, addressed the controversy in a video on his YouTube channel. According to News18 Kannada, Sai said he was particularly shocked because he had known Akhil since 2021 and had attended his wedding to Megha.

“This is a bit of a difficult subject. But we need to talk about some things. This can happen anytime in anyone’s life. Akhil N.R.D.’s wife ran away. I was one of those who went to his wedding. Since 2021, I have maintained a good friendship with Akhil. I was shocked to hear this news,” Sai was quoted as saying.

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He also asked people not to turn the situation into an online attack against Megha, saying Akhil himself had requested people not to abuse her. “I don't come to social media to hear people criticise someone I've loved for so many years, even though I hate them. What happened happened, I'll be back," he could be seen saying in the video.

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Sai also urged viewers to avoid concluding the couple’s personal life before either of them speaks publicly.

Who Are Akhil NRD And Megha?

Megha became known to Akhil’s followers through his social-media videos, where the couple frequently appeared together. Reports state that they had been together for several years before getting married in November 2024. She later featured in several of Akhil’s videos and became a recognisable presence among his audience.

Some reports describe Megha as having studied law and holding an LLB degree, although information about her professional career remains limited. Other claims about her attending a course and meeting the man mentioned in the controversy during her commute have not been independently confirmed.

Akhil NRD is a Kerala-based Malayalam content creator, YouTuber and actor. Born on December 5, 1995, in Alappuzha, he reportedly worked in the Merchant Navy before pursuing content creation. He began making short videos during the TikTok era and later built a following through YouTube, Instagram, vlogs and comedy content.

He won the Best Male Entertainer award at the Flowers Twenty-Four Social Media Awards in 2022. Akhil has also appeared in Malayalam films, including Ashakal Aayiram and Maharaja Hostel in 2026.

For now, several aspects of the controversy remain based on reports and social-media claims, with no detailed public statement from Akhil or Megha.