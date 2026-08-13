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English NewsCities‘Just Felt Like It’: Who Is Jaspal Singh, Nihang Sikh Held In Sukhbir Badal Attack?

‘Just Felt Like It’: Who Is Jaspal Singh, Nihang Sikh Held In Sukhbir Badal Attack?

A Nihang Sikh in his mid-60s was held after Sukhbir Badal was attacked with a kirpan in Nanded, with police probing his motive and Maharashtra CM ordering a probe.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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  • Badal sustained arm injury, stable; SAD demands thorough investigation.

The attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday has raised fresh questions over his security and the motive of the assailant. Police have detained a man identified as Jaspal Singh, who attacked Badal with a kirpan at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur near Takht Sri Hazur Sahib.

The accused was taken into custody soon after the incident. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the incident.

Police Probe Motive

Jaspal Singh, believed to be in his mid-60s, reportedly told investigators that he attacked Badal because he simply “felt like it”. Police, however, are not convinced by the explanation and are questioning him.

Singh used a kirpan, injuring Badal on his arm. Badal was taken to hospital for treatment and was reported to be stable.

The accused, Jaspal Singh, is a Nihang Sikh, police said.

Badal was at the religious site with his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an Akali Dal MP. Visuals showed the former deputy chief minister walking inside a building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

Also Read: Sukhbir Badal Attacked With Kirpan At Nanded Gurdwara, PSO Also Injured

SAD demands probe

The Shiromani Akali Dal has condemned the attack and demanded a thorough investigation. Senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned who could be behind such an attack and said all angles should be examined.

The incident also brings back memories of another attack on Badal. In December 2024, former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura opened fire at him outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar while Badal was serving his religious penance. The gunman missed his target after police intervened and was arrested.

The latest incident is likely to raise questions about security around Badal and the circumstances that allowed the assailant to approach him.

Also Read: Air India Orders Fresh Drug Tests For All Pilots After Captain Tests Positive For Marijuana

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sukhbir Singh Badal Jaspal Singh Mata Sahib Kaur
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