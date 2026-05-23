Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vir Das backs viral Cockroach Janata Party movement amid hacks.

CJP founder claims multiple social media accounts were compromised.

Vir Das criticizes crackdown, calls it an 'utterly dumb' move.

He suggests silencing efforts only increased movement's visibility.

Actor-comedian Vir Das has once again voiced support for the viral Cockroach Janata Party movement after its founder claimed that multiple social media accounts linked to the group had been hacked or withheld. Reacting to the controversy, Vir argued that attempts to silence the movement may have only strengthened its visibility and appeal among young people online

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Vir Das Calls Crackdown An ‘Utterly Dumb Move’

Whether the cockroach janta party is a legitimate movement or not, is not the question. Time will tell. But the traction they received, the sentiment behind it, the rhetoric from the youth, all legitimate. And if all that wasn’t legit enough, the utterly dumb move of shutting… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 23, 2026

The debate intensified after the Cockroach Janata Party, popularly referred to as CJP, reported fresh troubles with its digital platforms. Responding to the development on X, Vir Das questioned the decision to target the movement’s accounts and suggested the reaction had backfired.

He wrote, “Whether the cockroach janta party is a legitimate movement or not, is not the question. Time will tell. But the traction they received, the sentiment behind it, the rhetoric from the youth, all legitimate. And if all that wasn’t legit enough, the utterly dumb move of shutting down their accounts legitimised everything.”

CJP Founder Claims Multiple Accounts Were Targeted

Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party.



- Instagram page hacked.

- My personal Instagram hacked.

- Twitter account withheld

- Back up account also taken down. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

The latest controversy began after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that several official and personal social media accounts had been compromised.

Posting on X, he wrote, “Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. - Instagram page hacked. - My personal Instagram hacked. - Twitter account withheld - Back up account also taken down.”

He further warned followers against trusting any fresh activity from the affected handles, stating, “Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party.”

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Vir Das Had Earlier Defended the Viral Movement

This is not the first time Vir Das has publicly backed the rapidly growing online movement. Even before the latest account controversy, the comedian had criticised those attempting to discredit CJP on social media.

In an earlier post, he wrote, “Hilarious. All the usual x handles now deployed to discredit a random youth social media handle. Usual bunch of useful idiots with engagement. Just comes off as terribly insecure. If you’re in the CJP smile about the fact that some serious money is being spent on you :-)”