Vir Das is supporting the Cockroach Janata Party after its founder claimed multiple social media accounts linked to the group were hacked or withheld. He believes attempts to silence the movement have increased its visibility.
Vir Das Calls Cockroach Janta Party Account Ban An ‘Utterly Dumb Move’, Says It ‘Legitimised Everything’
Vir Das reacted after the Cockroach Janata Party claimed its social media accounts were withheld. He called the move an “utterly dumb” attempt that only “legitimised” the viral youth movement further.
- Vir Das backs viral Cockroach Janata Party movement amid hacks.
- CJP founder claims multiple social media accounts were compromised.
- Vir Das criticizes crackdown, calls it an 'utterly dumb' move.
- He suggests silencing efforts only increased movement's visibility.
Actor-comedian Vir Das has once again voiced support for the viral Cockroach Janata Party movement after its founder claimed that multiple social media accounts linked to the group had been hacked or withheld. Reacting to the controversy, Vir argued that attempts to silence the movement may have only strengthened its visibility and appeal among young people online
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Vir Das Calls Crackdown An ‘Utterly Dumb Move’
Whether the cockroach janta party is a legitimate movement or not, is not the question. Time will tell. But the traction they received, the sentiment behind it, the rhetoric from the youth, all legitimate. And if all that wasn’t legit enough, the utterly dumb move of shutting…— Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 23, 2026
The debate intensified after the Cockroach Janata Party, popularly referred to as CJP, reported fresh troubles with its digital platforms. Responding to the development on X, Vir Das questioned the decision to target the movement’s accounts and suggested the reaction had backfired.
He wrote, “Whether the cockroach janta party is a legitimate movement or not, is not the question. Time will tell. But the traction they received, the sentiment behind it, the rhetoric from the youth, all legitimate. And if all that wasn’t legit enough, the utterly dumb move of shutting down their accounts legitimised everything.”
CJP Founder Claims Multiple Accounts Were Targeted
Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026
- Instagram page hacked.
- My personal Instagram hacked.
- Twitter account withheld
- Back up account also taken down.
The latest controversy began after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that several official and personal social media accounts had been compromised.
Posting on X, he wrote, “Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. - Instagram page hacked. - My personal Instagram hacked. - Twitter account withheld - Back up account also taken down.”
He further warned followers against trusting any fresh activity from the affected handles, stating, “Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party.”
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Vir Das Had Earlier Defended the Viral Movement
This is not the first time Vir Das has publicly backed the rapidly growing online movement. Even before the latest account controversy, the comedian had criticised those attempting to discredit CJP on social media.
In an earlier post, he wrote, “Hilarious. All the usual x handles now deployed to discredit a random youth social media handle. Usual bunch of useful idiots with engagement. Just comes off as terribly insecure. If you’re in the CJP smile about the fact that some serious money is being spent on you :-)”
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Vir Das supporting the Cockroach Janata Party?
What happened to the Cockroach Janata Party's social media accounts?
The founder of the Cockroach Janata Party alleged that their Instagram page, his personal Instagram, and their Twitter account were hacked or withheld. A backup account was also reportedly taken down.
What was Vir Das's reaction to the social media account issues?
Vir Das called the decision to target the movement's accounts an 'utterly dumb move' that may have legitimized the group and strengthened its appeal among young people online.
Has Vir Das supported the Cockroach Janata Party before?
Yes, Vir Das has publicly backed the movement previously. He had criticized attempts to discredit CJP on social media, calling it a sign of insecurity.