‘I Will Defend RSS’: Rahul Gandhi Says Everyone Has Right To Freedom Of Expression

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has triggered a fresh political debate with his remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying he would defend the organisation’s right to freedom of expression if attempts were made to silence it. Speaking at a Congress convention, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said his party did not want to stop anyone from expressing themselves. He also criticised government over the handling of student protests at Jantar Mantar and launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah.

‘I Will Defend RSS’

Gandhi said that if attempts were made to prevent the RSS from expressing itself, he would defend its right to do so because its members also have freedom of expression.

“We do not want to stop anyone. Our point is that everyone should have freedom of expression,” Gandhi said.

His remarks came as he accused the government of trying to restrict people from voicing their concerns. Referring to the protests at Jantar Mantar, Gandhi said students had gathered because they were distressed and wanted to be heard, but were being prevented from expressing themselves in the name of maintaining order.

He also referred to a woman who, according to him, had approached him over the alleged rape and murder of her daughter in Uttarakhand four years ago. Gandhi said she wanted to tell her story but felt the system was preventing her from doing so.

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On Modi, Shah

Gandhi said India could not be stopped from expressing itself and accused people of behaving “like cowards” because of fear.

Taking aim at the Prime Minister, he claimed that Modi was no longer able to sleep at night and said the government had realised that people would not stop expressing themselves.

He also targeted Shah, saying the Union Home Minister, who was once described as “Chanakya”, had disappeared and had been unable to attend Parliament for 20 days.

Gandhi said the Opposition’s task was simple and that it would continue putting pressure on the government.

His comments come amid a wider political confrontation over the Jantar Mantar protests, which have also featured prominently in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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