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English NewsCitiesKarnataka Bandh Today: What's Open And What's Closed

Karnataka Bandh Today: What's Open And What's Closed

The bandh could disrupt public transport services, taxis, autorickshaws, hotels, shops and other commercial establishments in parts of Karnataka.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

Karnataka is bracing for protests, possible disruptions to public transport and adverse weather conditions on Thursday, with a statewide bandh over the Cauvery water dispute expected to be the main event. Pro-Kannada groups have called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6 pm. The protesters are seeking stronger measures on the Cauvery issue and demanding progress on long-pending projects, including Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri.

Transport, Businesses May Be Affected

The bandh could disrupt public transport services, taxis, autorickshaws, hotels, shops and other commercial establishments in parts of Karnataka.

Essential services, including hospitals and medical shops, are expected to continue operating. Schools are also likely to remain open after the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools withdrew its earlier decision to call for their closure.

Bengaluru Likely To See Major Disruptions

Bengaluru is expected to witness the biggest impact, particularly on roads and public transportation. Protests and traffic restrictions could cause difficulties for daily commuters.

Travellers heading towards Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border areas may also face disruptions. Attibele, located along the interstate route, could be affected by protests and traffic restrictions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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Karnataka Bandh Today 2026 Karnataka Bandh 2026
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