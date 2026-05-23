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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Sood Urges Punjab Government To Protect Stray Dogs, Says 'They Are Loyal Creatures': WATCH

Sonu Sood Urges Punjab Government To Protect Stray Dogs, Says 'They Are Loyal Creatures': WATCH

Actor Sonu Sood has reacted to the Punjab government’s decision regarding stray dogs, urging authorities to build shelters instead of removing them.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 May 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonu Sood opposes Punjab government's stray dog removal order.
  • Sood requests dogs be moved to shelters, not euthanized.
  • He urged animal lovers to adopt and raise voices.
  • Punjab CM plans shelters and considers euthanasia for dangerous dogs.

Sonu Sood is often known for his charity work and helping people in need. Now, after the Punjab government’s verdict regarding the removal of stray dogs from the streets, the actor has urged authorities to move them to shelters instead. He also spoke about how animal lovers feed and take care of these dogs on a day to day basis and requested people to adopt them and raise their voices against the decision.

Sonu Sood On Social Media

Talking about the situation, Sonu Sood took to social media and wrote, “I saw a Tweet today in which our Honourable CM Punjab has given an order to remove stray dogs. I have seen a lot of videos claiming what is allegedly happening to them after that. They were very disturbing.”

He also pointed out that people who live around these dogs understand their behaviour and know how to deal with them. Speaking about the same, he added, “But we need to acknowledge that dogs are loyal creatures. Many people adopt stray dogs and care for them daily. They are not as harmful. Yes, there are instances of street dogs biting kids, but the people in those areas know which ones are harmful. A lot of times, they complain, and those are taken away, too.”

Sonu Against The Verdict 

Sonu Sood openly expressed his disagreement with the Punjab government’s decision regarding stray dogs and urged animal lovers to step forward voluntarily. Speaking further about the matter, he said, “But now, imagine an order being passed that every dog in every neighbourhood should be taken away, either to be euthanised or something else. I request that you spread this message because we need to find a solution to stop this.”

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He further added, “I will try my best to ensure these stray dogs find homes. I believe the government should instead construct shelters for these dogs. We always speak of humanity and standing up for people, but we tend to forget the loyal dogs on the streets. Let us find a way to stop this order.”

He ended his video by saying, “People should adopt these dogs. Put a dupatta around your dog’s neck so they know that someone is taking care of them and feeding them. Let us raise our voice for the voiceless.”

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What The Punjab CM Said

The Punjab CM said, “We will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where these stray dogs can be cared for properly.” The order was reportedly passed on Thursday.

He also confirmed that the removal of stray dogs from the streets would be carried out as part of a large public movement and that the use of “legally permissible measures, including euthanasia” against “dangerous and aggressive dogs” that pose a threat to human life could also be considered.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sonu Sood's stance on the Punjab government's decision regarding stray dogs?

Sonu Sood disagrees with the order to remove stray dogs and urges authorities to move them to shelters instead. He believes in finding humane solutions and encourages adoption.

What solution does Sonu Sood propose for stray dogs?

Sonu Sood suggests that the government should construct shelters for stray dogs. He also encourages people to adopt them and advocates for their well-being.

What did the Punjab CM say about stray dogs?

The Punjab CM stated that adequate dog shelters will be created and maintained for stray dogs. Legally permissible measures, including euthanasia, might be considered for dangerous dogs.

Why is Sonu Sood concerned about the stray dogs' fate?

Sonu Sood was disturbed by videos showing what allegedly happens to stray dogs after their removal. He highlighted that many people care for these loyal creatures.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonu Sood Punjab GOVERNMENT
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