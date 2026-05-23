Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 appearance sparks debate over photographer attention.

Viral video shows some claiming Aishwarya was ignored by photographers.

Fans strongly defend Aishwarya, citing numerous camera flashes and history.

Accusations of PR teams spreading negativity during Cannes event arise.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again became one of the biggest talking points at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The actor made a striking appearance at the prestigious event and quickly social media conversations with her glamorous looks. Alongside the praise and admiration, a viral video from the red carpet has now sparked a heated debate online, with some users claiming the actress was ignored by photographers during one of her appearances.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt Avoids Cameras In Viral Video, Fans Link It To Cannes Backlash

Viral Video Sparks ‘Ignored’ Claims

I guess neither the audience nor the cameras are blind to ignore Aishwarya Rai . Just look at the flashes .#AishwaryaRaiBachchan https://t.co/OtNuVaIrKR pic.twitter.com/qqu5KWXrC1 — God Bless Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) May 22, 2026

Even as clips and photographs of Aishwarya continued to trend online, one social media post triggered controversy. A user shared a video from the red carpet and questioned the attention she was receiving from photographers.

“ Why is no one clicking on Aishwarya Rai?” the post read.

Another user later wrote, “Why isn't anyone clicking on Aishwarya Rai? (I'm not dumb like her fans, I'm just giving them a taste of their own language,)”

The claims quickly gained traction online and led to intense discussions across social media platforms. Some users suggested that photographers appeared distracted while Aishwarya walked the carpet, while others claimed her international popularity was no longer the same as before.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Steals The Spotlight At Cannes 2026 In A Dazzling Sapphire-Blue Couture Gown

Fans Rally Behind Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya’s supporters, however, strongly rejected the claims and rushed to defend the actor. Several fans pointed towards the constant camera flashes around her and argued that the viral narrative was misleading.

"Even with that health era she still stole the MOST flashes tho?! What are you tweaking on you?", one fan responded.

Another supporter wrote, "For 24 years, she hasn’t just been walking the red carpet—she’s been making history."

A third user added, “All the Photographs lining up to get a single shot of her on the Red carpet Aishwarya Rai is a true Superstar.”

The online conversation soon intensified further, with many fans accusing certain PR teams and anonymous social media handles of deliberately spreading negativity around the actor’s Cannes appearance.

Aaradhya Bachchan Makes Cannes Debut

This year’s festival also became special for another reason as Aaradhya Bachchan marked her Cannes debut alongside her mother. The pair attended the annual Lights on Women’s Worth awards together and drew significant attention with their looks.