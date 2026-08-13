Iran Issues Big Statement On Who Controls The Strait Of Hormuz

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English NewsNewsWorld‘Fake Intelligence More Dangerous’: Iran Warns Trump Over ‘Full Control’ Of Hormuz

‘Fake Intelligence More Dangerous’: Iran Warns Trump Over ‘Full Control’ Of Hormuz

Iran warns of a bigger Hormuz miscalculation after Trump claims US has “full control”, with Araghchi calling fake intelligence more dangerous than fake news.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Edited By: Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian FM Araghchi refuted this claim, citing failures.
  • Araghchi warned US intelligence failures cause wrong decisions.
  • He cautioned against bigger mistakes over the strategic waterway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington has “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the US of repeatedly making wrong decisions because of intelligence failures. Warning that Washington could make an even bigger mistake over the strategic waterway, Araghchi urged caution and said “fake intelligence” could be more dangerous than fake news. His remarks came after Trump claimed US naval forces had created a “steel wall” around Hormuz and that Iran had no ability to challenge it.

Araghchi’s Warning

In a post on X on Thursday, Araghchi accused the US of a long history of intelligence failures leading to flawed decisions, citing the war with Iran as an example.

The Iranian foreign minister also invoked God at the end of his message, saying Allah was greater than any power on Earth and that Iran placed its trust in Him.

Araghchi’s remarks come amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important waterways and a crucial route for global energy supplies.

Also Read: Karoline Leavitt To Step Down As White House Press Secretary

What Trump said

Trump had claimed on Wednesday that the US had “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz and would maintain it. He described the American naval deployment in the region as a “steel wall”, saying Iran had no capability to confront it.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s military infrastructure had been badly weakened and dismissed Tehran as a country that “just talks” and does not act.

In his post, Trump further referred to Iran’s inflation and accused the country of spreading fake news. He said Iran was no longer the “daddy” of the Middle East.

Also Read: ‘Praise Be To Allah!’: Trump Claims US Has ‘Total Control’ Of Strait Of Hormuz

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Abbas Araghchi Iran US War Live Iran US War Live News Update
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