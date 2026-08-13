Iran Issues Big Statement On Who Controls The Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian FM Araghchi refuted this claim, citing failures.

Araghchi warned US intelligence failures cause wrong decisions.

He cautioned against bigger mistakes over the strategic waterway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington has “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the US of repeatedly making wrong decisions because of intelligence failures. Warning that Washington could make an even bigger mistake over the strategic waterway, Araghchi urged caution and said “fake intelligence” could be more dangerous than fake news. His remarks came after Trump claimed US naval forces had created a “steel wall” around Hormuz and that Iran had no ability to challenge it.

Araghchi’s Warning

In a post on X on Thursday, Araghchi accused the US of a long history of intelligence failures leading to flawed decisions, citing the war with Iran as an example.

The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz.



Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful.



Allah is Great, Greater than ANY power on Earth. In Allah we trust. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 13, 2026

The Iranian foreign minister also invoked God at the end of his message, saying Allah was greater than any power on Earth and that Iran placed its trust in Him.

Araghchi’s remarks come amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important waterways and a crucial route for global energy supplies.

Also Read: Karoline Leavitt To Step Down As White House Press Secretary

What Trump said

Trump had claimed on Wednesday that the US had “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz and would maintain it. He described the American naval deployment in the region as a “steel wall”, saying Iran had no capability to confront it.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s military infrastructure had been badly weakened and dismissed Tehran as a country that “just talks” and does not act.

In his post, Trump further referred to Iran’s inflation and accused the country of spreading fake news. He said Iran was no longer the “daddy” of the Middle East.

Also Read: ‘Praise Be To Allah!’: Trump Claims US Has ‘Total Control’ Of Strait Of Hormuz