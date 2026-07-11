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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift Flaunts Wedding Ring During First Public Appearance With Husband Travis Kelce: WATCH

Taylor Swift Flaunts Wedding Ring During First Public Appearance With Husband Travis Kelce: WATCH

Taylor Swift debuted her wedding ring during her first public appearance with husband Travis Kelce as the couple attended JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk's wedding in California.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swift and Kelce made first public appearance as newlyweds.
  • Attended JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding; Swift debuted ring.
  • Couple wed July 3 at MSG; Kelce reportedly emotional.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made their first public appearance as husband and wife, just a week after tying the knot. The newlyweds attended the wedding of Kelce's former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk in California, where Swift drew attention by debuting her wedding ring for the first time.

ALSO READ: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Clears Air On Taylor Swift’s $160K Wedding Permit After Criticism

Taylor Swift Debuts Her Wedding Ring

Photographs and videos from the wedding, held on Friday at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, captured Swift wearing a strapless pink floral ball gown while subtly revealing her new wedding band.

Kelce complemented the occasion in a grey suit, with the couple arriving hand in hand before greeting fellow wedding guests. Throughout the event, they were seen chatting with friends and enjoying the celebrations together.

Couple Celebrate At JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding

The newlyweds also spent time on the dance floor during Smith-Schuster and Kruk's wedding reception, appearing relaxed as they celebrated in the picturesque California venue.

The appearance came just a week after Swift and Kelce exchanged vows during their own star-studded wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 3 July. The celebration took place one day after multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the couple were "already legally married."

Reports also stated that the pair exchanged heartfelt 20-minute vows during the ceremony, with Kelce reportedly becoming more emotional than Swift.

ALSO READ: 'Emergency!' Actor Randolph Mantooth Dies At 80 Following Long Battle With Cancer

First Public Appearance Since Their Wedding

Before travelling to California, Swift and Kelce were reportedly in Montana, where they spent time with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce before flying to the West Coast.

Their appearance at Smith-Schuster's wedding also marked the first time they had been seen publicly together since attending Tight End University festivities in Nashville. The pair had previously attended the welcome party at Twelve Thirty Club, which launched the annual three-day summit for NFL tight ends.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their first public appearance after their wedding?

The couple made their first public appearance a week after their wedding. They attended the wedding of Travis Kelce's former teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster, in California.

What did Taylor Swift debut at JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding?

Taylor Swift debuted her wedding ring for the first time at the wedding. She was photographed wearing it while dressed in a strapless pink floral ball gown.

Where and when did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows on July 3. Their star-studded wedding ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Hollywood News Travis Kelce Taylor Swift Wedding Ring
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