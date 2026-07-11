Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swift and Kelce made first public appearance as newlyweds.

Attended JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding; Swift debuted ring.

Couple wed July 3 at MSG; Kelce reportedly emotional.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made their first public appearance as husband and wife, just a week after tying the knot. The newlyweds attended the wedding of Kelce's former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk in California, where Swift drew attention by debuting her wedding ring for the first time.

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Taylor Swift Debuts Her Wedding Ring

Photographs and videos from the wedding, held on Friday at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, captured Swift wearing a strapless pink floral ball gown while subtly revealing her new wedding band.

Kelce complemented the occasion in a grey suit, with the couple arriving hand in hand before greeting fellow wedding guests. Throughout the event, they were seen chatting with friends and enjoying the celebrations together.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted for First Time Post-Wedding — Lovely Ring Visible on Her Finger



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance since their MSG nuptials — attending JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kelce’s former Kansas City Chiefs teammate) and Laura… https://t.co/PYskMiIWMK pic.twitter.com/JFlm9NuEU4 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 11, 2026

Couple Celebrate At JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding

The newlyweds also spent time on the dance floor during Smith-Schuster and Kruk's wedding reception, appearing relaxed as they celebrated in the picturesque California venue.

The appearance came just a week after Swift and Kelce exchanged vows during their own star-studded wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 3 July. The celebration took place one day after multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that the couple were "already legally married."

Reports also stated that the pair exchanged heartfelt 20-minute vows during the ceremony, with Kelce reportedly becoming more emotional than Swift.

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First Public Appearance Since Their Wedding

Before travelling to California, Swift and Kelce were reportedly in Montana, where they spent time with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce before flying to the West Coast.

Their appearance at Smith-Schuster's wedding also marked the first time they had been seen publicly together since attending Tight End University festivities in Nashville. The pair had previously attended the welcome party at Twelve Thirty Club, which launched the annual three-day summit for NFL tight ends.