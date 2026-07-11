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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Kala Hiran’ New Poster Out; Second Teaser To Release On July 17

‘Kala Hiran’ New Poster Out; Second Teaser To Release On July 17

Kala Hiran is based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Kankani village near Jodhpur.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New poster for 'Kala Hiran' out; teaser drops July 17.
  • Film resembles Salman Khan; legal challenges remain pending.
  • Previous cast members exited citing ethical concerns.
  • Film inspired by 1998 blackbuck poaching case events.

The makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy have unveiled a new poster for the film while announcing that its second teaser will be released on July 17. The crime thriller is inspired by the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case and the events surrounding it.

The film has already generated controversy, with its promotional material and character portrayals drawing comparisons to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and incidents from his life. He had approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain the film’s release. The Delhi High Court questioned how far personality rights can extend. The matter is currently pending before the court.

‘Kala Hiran’ New Poster Out

Sharing the poster on social media, the film’s producer Amit Jani wrote, “After the overwhelming love for the First Look, get ready for the real impact! The teaser for the country’s most highly anticipated film, ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy’, is almost here. Jani Firefox Films is dropping the official teaser on July 17.”

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The newly released poster features a police officer alongside another man aiming a pistol. Notably, the latter is seen wearing a turquoise bracelet resembling the one famously worn by Salman Khan.

Second Teaser To Release On July 17

Following the release of the first teaser on June 12, the makers are gearing up to unveil a second glimpse of the film. It remains to be seen whether the new teaser will expand on the story introduced earlier or reveal fresh characters and plot developments.

About ‘Kala Hiran’

Produced by Amit Jani and directed by Bharat S Shrinate, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is a crime thriller inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Kankani village near Jodhpur. Actor Kashif Iqbal portrays a character that closely resembles Salman Khan, complete with the actor’s signature turquoise bracelet.

According to the film’s official YouTube description, the story is inspired by a real-life case and is dedicated to “Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan & the Bishnoi community”.

ALSO READ| Salman Yusuff Khan Suffers Fractured Arm After 13-Foot Fall, Reveals How The Accident Happened

The project has also been mired in controversy. Earlier, actor Sonu Mishra, who was initially cast in a role resembling Salman Khan, exited the film after shooting for a few days. He alleged that his contract required him to make public statements against Salman Khan, which he described as unethical.

Veteran actor Govind Namdev, who was cast as a lawyer representing the Bishnoi community, also withdrew from the project. He later claimed that he had been misled about the nature of the film before signing on.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the film 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' about?

It's a crime thriller inspired by the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case and the events surrounding it. The story is dedicated to Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan and the Bishnoi community.

Why is 'Kala Hiran' controversial?

The film has generated controversy due to its promotional material and character portrayals drawing comparisons to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He has approached the Delhi High Court to restrain its release.

When will the second teaser for 'Kala Hiran' be released?

The makers of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' announced that its second teaser will be released on July 17. The first teaser was released on June 12.

Who portrays the character resembling Salman Khan in the film?

Actor Kashif Iqbal portrays a character that closely resembles Salman Khan, complete with his signature turquoise bracelet. Initially, Sonu Mishra was cast but later exited the project.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Amit Jani Kala Hiran
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