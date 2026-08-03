Shiv Sagar praised Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. However, he expressed reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, suggesting a fresh face might have been better.
‘Don’t Know If Ranbir Will Be Accepted As Rama’: Ramanand Sagar’s Grandson On ‘Ramayana’ Casting
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.
- Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar reviewed Ramayana casting.
- He praised Yash, Sai Pallavi for their mythological character portrayals.
- Sagar doubted Ranbir Kapoor's acceptance as Lord Rama.
- He cited Ranbir's 'baggage,' suggesting a fresh face.
Shiv Sagar, grandson of filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, who created the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, has shared his views on the casting of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. He praised Yash and Sai Pallavi as Ravana and Sita, respectively, but expressed reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. Shiv said he was unsure whether audiences would accept Ranbir in the role and suggested that the makers could have considered casting a fresh face.
‘Don’t Know If Ranbir Will Be Accepted As Rama’
During an interview, Shiv shared his reaction to the Ramayana trailer and offered his thoughts on the film’s casting.
“I saw the trailer which released yesterday and, of course, the trailer was much better than the promo because the previous teaser that they had put out had very little information. This was a longer promo, so we could see more of the characters and more of the VFX. There was also a reveal of Ravana, which is played by Yash,” he said.
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Shiv went on to praise Yash and Sai Pallavi for their respective roles, saying their familiarity with Indian mythology could work in their favour.
“Overall, I really like the casting of Yash as Ravana and I really like Sai Pallavi for Sita because, you know, they are from the South and these actors from the South really understand our mythology. These are stories told to them from a very young age by their grandparents, so they really know the mannerisms, they know these characters very well. I think that’s why Yash and Sai Pallavi were really able to incorporate these characters into their acting,” he said.
However, he was less convinced about the casting of Ranbir as Rama.
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“But I did not really care for much of the other actors or anything,” he said, before adding, “Typically, in what we have done, we always cast a fresh face for a character like Rama because Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal. So I really don’t know if he will be accepted as Ram.”
Ramanand Sagar's Grandson on Nitesh Tiwari's #Ramayana Trailer.— Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) August 3, 2026
"I really liked the casting of the YASH as Ravana and I really liked Sai Pallavi for sita ji"
"But I didn't really care for much of the other casting, I really don't know that Ranbir Kapoor will be accepted as lord… pic.twitter.com/vVc2emn4pw
About ‘Ramayana’
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is slated for a November release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.
The film’s trailer was released at 4:15 am on July 30 during Brahma Muhurat and has since crossed 58 million views. The Telugu trailer has crossed 10 million views, while the Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions have recorded 6.8 million, 5.8 million and 3.4 million views, respectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Shiv Sagar's views on the casting of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?
Why does Shiv Sagar have concerns about Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama?
Shiv Sagar believes Ranbir Kapoor carries 'baggage,' especially after his role in Animal. He is unsure if audiences will accept Ranbir in the divine role of Lord Rama.
Which cast members did Shiv Sagar praise for their roles?
Shiv Sagar specifically praised Yash for his portrayal of Ravana and Sai Pallavi for her role as Sita. He noted their strong understanding of Indian mythology.
Who is directing the upcoming 'Ramayana' film and when is its release?
Nitesh Tiwari is directing the 'Ramayana' film, produced by Namit Malhotra. It is currently slated for a November release.
Who are the main actors playing Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana in the film?
Ranbir Kapoor is cast as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman and Sunny Deol is Hanuman.