Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar reviewed Ramayana casting.

He praised Yash, Sai Pallavi for their mythological character portrayals.

Sagar doubted Ranbir Kapoor's acceptance as Lord Rama.

He cited Ranbir's 'baggage,' suggesting a fresh face.

Shiv Sagar, grandson of filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, who created the iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, has shared his views on the casting of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. He praised Yash and Sai Pallavi as Ravana and Sita, respectively, but expressed reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. Shiv said he was unsure whether audiences would accept Ranbir in the role and suggested that the makers could have considered casting a fresh face.

‘Don’t Know If Ranbir Will Be Accepted As Rama’

During an interview, Shiv shared his reaction to the Ramayana trailer and offered his thoughts on the film’s casting.

“I saw the trailer which released yesterday and, of course, the trailer was much better than the promo because the previous teaser that they had put out had very little information. This was a longer promo, so we could see more of the characters and more of the VFX. There was also a reveal of Ravana, which is played by Yash,” he said.

ALSO READ| ‘You Deserve A Special Place In Hell’: Ashish Chanchlani Reacts After AI Video Of Sara Tendulkar Goes Viral

Shiv went on to praise Yash and Sai Pallavi for their respective roles, saying their familiarity with Indian mythology could work in their favour.

“Overall, I really like the casting of Yash as Ravana and I really like Sai Pallavi for Sita because, you know, they are from the South and these actors from the South really understand our mythology. These are stories told to them from a very young age by their grandparents, so they really know the mannerisms, they know these characters very well. I think that’s why Yash and Sai Pallavi were really able to incorporate these characters into their acting,” he said.

However, he was less convinced about the casting of Ranbir as Rama.

ALSO READ| ‘Pakistan Is My Mother’s Sister, My Aunt’: Sunny Deol Invokes Dharmendra’s Words Ahead Of ‘Batwara 1947’ Release

“But I did not really care for much of the other actors or anything,” he said, before adding, “Typically, in what we have done, we always cast a fresh face for a character like Rama because Ranbir has a lot of baggage with him, especially after Animal. So I really don’t know if he will be accepted as Ram.”

Ramanand Sagar's Grandson on Nitesh Tiwari's #Ramayana Trailer.



"I really liked the casting of the YASH as Ravana and I really liked Sai Pallavi for sita ji"



"But I didn't really care for much of the other casting, I really don't know that Ranbir Kapoor will be accepted as lord… pic.twitter.com/vVc2emn4pw — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) August 3, 2026

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is slated for a November release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.

The film’s trailer was released at 4:15 am on July 30 during Brahma Muhurat and has since crossed 58 million views. The Telugu trailer has crossed 10 million views, while the Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions have recorded 6.8 million, 5.8 million and 3.4 million views, respectively.