The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's clarification on the release of detained student protesters and the withdrawal of criminal cases, urging the BJP-led Centre and NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances given to the students.

The appeal came after the apex court clarified that the term "criminal antecedents" in its July 28 order referred only to those accused of "grave and heinous" offences, removing uncertainty over the release of detained protesters.

CJP Urges Centre To 'Honour Assurances'

Reacting to the clarification, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the Supreme Court had removed all confusion surrounding its earlier order and called on governments to act without delay.

"Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusions, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on 25 July to the young of this country," Das said.

Also Read: 'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's Sharp Dig At Samrat Chaudhary

'Youth Kept Their Word, Govt Must Do Same'

In a post on X, Das said the CJP had supported the student movement from the outset by providing legal aid, medical assistance and other forms of support, adding that the party remained committed to the protesters.

"From Day 1, the Cockroach Janta Party has stood by every student and every protester, providing legal assistance, medical support, and every other form of help within our means. That commitment remains unchanged. We thank all lawyers across the country who continue to help the protesters," Das said.

🚨 #MAJORANNOUNCEMENT



Yet another major victory for the youth!



Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusions, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on 25 July to the young of this country.



From Day 1,… pic.twitter.com/P1YZt9TRzu — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 3, 2026

Das added that the CJP was closely tracking developments across states and remained in regular contact with senior representatives of the Union government.

"We also continue to closely monitor developments across states and remain in constant dialogue with senior representatives of the Union Government. We expect the assurances to be implemented in both letter and spirit. The youth of this country honoured their word. It is now time for the Government to honour its own immediately," he said.

What The Supreme Court Said

Earlier today, the Supreme Court clarified that state governments are free to withdraw or close FIRs filed against students who participated in the NEET protest, provided they follow the due legal process. The court said its July 28 interim order had been misinterpreted and stressed that it never prevented states from withdrawing appropriate cases.

Also Read: Supreme Court On NEET Protests: No Relief For Those With Criminal Backgrounds

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohan issued the clarification after petitioners told the court that some states were continuing investigations despite the Centre's assurance that cases against students would be withdrawn.

The court also made it clear that its relief would not extend to those accused of grave and heinous offences. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government supported relief for genuine student protesters but argued that individuals with serious criminal backgrounds who allegedly joined the protests to incite violence should not receive the same benefit.