The Supreme Court clarified that its July 28 order was misinterpreted and that states are free to withdraw or close FIRs against NEET student protesters, provided they follow due legal process.
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'Now Honour Your Promise': CJP Urges Govt To Withdraw FIRs After SC Order On Protest-Linked Cases
CJP urged the Centre and NDA states to withdraw FIRs against student protesters after the Supreme Court clarified states can close cases, except those involving grave and heinous offences.
- CJP urges Centre to implement student release clarification immediately.
- Supreme Court clarified serious offenses exclude violent protesters from relief.
- CJP expects government to honor previous assurances given to students.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Supreme Court clarify regarding the release of student protesters?
What does the term 'criminal antecedents' mean in the Supreme Court's order?
The Supreme Court clarified that 'criminal antecedents' refers only to those accused of 'grave and heinous' offences. This removed uncertainty for the release of other detained protesters.
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