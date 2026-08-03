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English NewsNews'Now Honour Your Promise': CJP Urges Govt To Withdraw FIRs After SC Order On Protest-Linked Cases

'Now Honour Your Promise': CJP Urges Govt To Withdraw FIRs After SC Order On Protest-Linked Cases

CJP urged the Centre and NDA states to withdraw FIRs against student protesters after the Supreme Court clarified states can close cases, except those involving grave and heinous offences.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP urges Centre to implement student release clarification immediately.
  • Supreme Court clarified serious offenses exclude violent protesters from relief.
  • CJP expects government to honor previous assurances given to students.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's clarification on the release of detained student protesters and the withdrawal of criminal cases, urging the BJP-led Centre and NDA-ruled states to immediately implement the assurances given to the students.

The appeal came after the apex court clarified that the term "criminal antecedents" in its July 28 order referred only to those accused of "grave and heinous" offences, removing uncertainty over the release of detained protesters.

CJP Urges Centre To 'Honour Assurances'

Reacting to the clarification, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the Supreme Court had removed all confusion surrounding its earlier order and called on governments to act without delay.

"Now that the Supreme Court has removed confusions, we expect the Government of India and all BJP/NDA-ruled states to immediately honour the assurances given on 25 July to the young of this country," Das said.

Also Read: 'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's Sharp Dig At Samrat Chaudhary

'Youth Kept Their Word, Govt Must Do Same'

In a post on X, Das said the CJP had supported the student movement from the outset by providing legal aid, medical assistance and other forms of support, adding that the party remained committed to the protesters.

"From Day 1, the Cockroach Janta Party has stood by every student and every protester, providing legal assistance, medical support, and every other form of help within our means. That commitment remains unchanged. We thank all lawyers across the country who continue to help the protesters," Das said.

Das added that the CJP was closely tracking developments across states and remained in regular contact with senior representatives of the Union government.

"We also continue to closely monitor developments across states and remain in constant dialogue with senior representatives of the Union Government. We expect the assurances to be implemented in both letter and spirit. The youth of this country honoured their word. It is now time for the Government to honour its own immediately," he said.

What The Supreme Court Said

Earlier today, the Supreme Court clarified that state governments are free to withdraw or close FIRs filed against students who participated in the NEET protest, provided they follow the due legal process. The court said its July 28 interim order had been misinterpreted and stressed that it never prevented states from withdrawing appropriate cases.

Also Read: Supreme Court On NEET Protests: No Relief For Those With Criminal Backgrounds

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohan issued the clarification after petitioners told the court that some states were continuing investigations despite the Centre's assurance that cases against students would be withdrawn.

The court also made it clear that its relief would not extend to those accused of grave and heinous offences. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government supported relief for genuine student protesters but argued that individuals with serious criminal backgrounds who allegedly joined the protests to incite violence should not receive the same benefit.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court clarify regarding the release of student protesters?

The Supreme Court clarified that its July 28 order was misinterpreted and that states are free to withdraw or close FIRs against NEET student protesters, provided they follow due legal process.

What does the term 'criminal antecedents' mean in the Supreme Court's order?

The Supreme Court clarified that 'criminal antecedents' refers only to those accused of 'grave and heinous' offences. This removed uncertainty for the release of other detained protesters.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP NEET Paper Leak Cockroach Janta Party Saurav Das CJP Protest
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