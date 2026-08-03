Did CID's Dayanand Shetty Expose Taarak Mehta's Off-Screen Reality? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDid CID's Dayanand Shetty Expose Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Off-Screen Reality? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Did CID's Dayanand Shetty Expose Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Off-Screen Reality? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Dayanand Shetty's viral video has sparked speculation that he took a dig at 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' after describing a tense off-screen atmosphere on a popular comedy show's set.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
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  • Taarak Mehta, facing controversies, recently completed eighteen years.

A video of actor Dayanand Shetty has gone viral on social media, with many viewers believing he was referring to the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Although the CID star did not mention the show by name, his remarks about the off-screen atmosphere on the set have fuelled widespread speculation online. The sitcom, one of India's longest-running television shows, has often made headlines not only for its popularity but also for controversies involving former cast members.

Dayanand Shetty's Comments Go Viral

In the viral clip, Dayanand Shetty spoke about working with the cast of a well-known comedy show during a collaboration. He said that despite the programme's humorous nature, the atmosphere behind the scenes was surprisingly serious.

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According to the actor, once the cameras stopped rolling, the performers rarely interacted with one another and instead returned to their individual vans or rooms.

He explained that he had expected the actors to be as cheerful and entertaining off-screen as they appeared on television, but his experience was very different. Dayanand, however, did not identify the show or any of its actors.

Following the video's circulation, several social media users linked his comments to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, though the actor himself has made no such claim.

Fans Recall CID's Crossover With The Sitcom

The speculation has also reminded viewers of the memorable crossover between CID and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which aired in July 2014. In the special episodes, the CID team visited Gokuldham Society to investigate a case, and the collaboration received an enthusiastic response from audiences.

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Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently celebrated 18 years on television, marking the milestone on July 28. The show continues to enjoy a loyal fan base and recently introduced a renovated Gokuldham Society set. It also featured a special appearance by Spider-Man as part of the promotion for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did CID and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have a crossover episode?

The memorable crossover between CID and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aired in July 2014. The CID team visited Gokuldham Society to investigate a case.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
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Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dayanand Shetty CID
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