Did CID's Dayanand Shetty Expose Taarak Mehta's Off-Screen Reality? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taarak Mehta, facing controversies, recently completed eighteen years.

A video of actor Dayanand Shetty has gone viral on social media, with many viewers believing he was referring to the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Although the CID star did not mention the show by name, his remarks about the off-screen atmosphere on the set have fuelled widespread speculation online. The sitcom, one of India's longest-running television shows, has often made headlines not only for its popularity but also for controversies involving former cast members.

Dayanand Shetty's Comments Go Viral

In the viral clip, Dayanand Shetty spoke about working with the cast of a well-known comedy show during a collaboration. He said that despite the programme's humorous nature, the atmosphere behind the scenes was surprisingly serious.

The dark reality of Taarak Mehta show . No doubt, many senior actors are leaving the show despite being paid well. pic.twitter.com/7Sanbd19ZO — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) July 31, 2026

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According to the actor, once the cameras stopped rolling, the performers rarely interacted with one another and instead returned to their individual vans or rooms.

He explained that he had expected the actors to be as cheerful and entertaining off-screen as they appeared on television, but his experience was very different. Dayanand, however, did not identify the show or any of its actors.

Following the video's circulation, several social media users linked his comments to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, though the actor himself has made no such claim.

Fans Recall CID's Crossover With The Sitcom

The speculation has also reminded viewers of the memorable crossover between CID and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which aired in July 2014. In the special episodes, the CID team visited Gokuldham Society to investigate a case, and the collaboration received an enthusiastic response from audiences.

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Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently celebrated 18 years on television, marking the milestone on July 28. The show continues to enjoy a loyal fan base and recently introduced a renovated Gokuldham Society set. It also featured a special appearance by Spider-Man as part of the promotion for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.