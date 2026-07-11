NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Clears Air On Taylor Swift’s $160K Wedding Permit After Criticism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swift-Kelce wedding faced criticism for July 4th street closures.

Concerns arose about taxpayers funding the extensive security operation.

Mayor clarified Swift paid $160,000 for permits, security costs.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s extravagant wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden continues to dominate headlines, but not just for its celebrity guest list. The couple faced criticism after street closures and heightened police deployment during the July 4 Independence Day celebrations prompted complaints from some New Yorkers. Questions were raised over whether taxpayers would bear the cost of the large-scale security operation. However, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has now clarified that Swift had already paid more than $160,000 to the city for permits and security linked to the high-profile event, addressing one of the biggest controversies surrounding the wedding.

Taylor Swift Wedding Permit

The backlash intensified after reports emerged that roads around Midtown Manhattan were temporarily closed to manage security for the wedding, which reportedly hosted around 1,000 guests. Critics argued that the event placed additional pressure on police officers already working during one of the busiest public holidays in the United States.

According to Rolling Stone, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani addressed the issue during a press conference on July 10 after being asked whether Swift would reimburse the city for police overtime. When asked, “Could you also confirm that Taylor Swift will be paying the city back all money for police overtime, and if so, how much and to whom?”

Mamdani replied, “Taylor Swift has already paid the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event. That was a permit that was finalized, I think, just in the days before the event itself.”

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer to Launch Worldwide on July 24; Makers Share Update

Street Closure Backlash

The clarification came after criticism from several New Yorkers over traffic disruptions during the July 4 holiday. Among those questioning the arrangements was Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who argued that taxpayers should not shoulder the cost of the wedding's security.

She wrote on X, “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand-person wedding at MSG safe. Our officers are already working overtime for the 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook." The mayor's statement confirmed that the required permit fees had already been paid, covering the city's response connected to the event.

ALSO READ | 'Crowning Achievement': The Odyssey Wins Over Viewers As Christopher Nolan Says Indians Become The First To Watch

Inside The Lavish Celebration

Reports suggest Swift and Kelce spent more than $30 million on their wedding celebrations, transforming Madison Square Garden into a private garden-themed venue. Around 1,000 guests attended, including family members, close friends, and several Hollywood stars.

Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn were among those present. Reports also claimed the couple donated approximately $26 million to 20 charities across the United States.

While the wedding drew criticism over its impact on New York City during a busy holiday, the mayor's clarification has addressed one of the biggest concerns by confirming that the required permit and security costs had already been covered by Taylor Swift.