'Sleep With Me 5-6 Times A Month': Akanksha Choudhary Makes Shocking Casting Couch Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha refused the proposition, shocking hosts and co-contestants.

Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary made a shocking revelation before her eviction from the reality show, alleging that she faced a casting couch experience during the early days of her modelling career. Speaking on the show, she claimed that a senior figure from the beauty pageant industry allegedly demanded sexual favours in exchange for financial assistance. Her emotional account left hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, along with fellow contestants, visibly stunned.

Akanksha Recalls Incident From Her Modelling Career

Sharing her experience, Akanksha said she was preparing for a beauty pageant but was struggling financially. According to her, she needed around Rs 1-2 lakh to cover expenses such as outfits, training and participation fees, while her family was unable to support her.

She claimed she approached a senior individual whom she had known for years and who had served as a judge at several beauty pageants. Believing he genuinely helped aspiring contestants, she sought financial assistance and even offered to work to repay the amount.

Akanksha alleged that the man invited her to his home. As she had visited his residence before, she said she did not suspect anything unusual and agreed to meet him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Choudhary (@akankshachoudhary_official)

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'I Immediately Refused,' Says Akanksha

Describing the alleged encounter, Akanksha claimed that the man attempted to get physically close to her and made an inappropriate proposition in return for the financial help she had requested.

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According to Akanksha, she immediately rejected the alleged offer and made it clear that she would never have met him had she known his intentions.

Her revelation left the show's hosts, Farah and Riteish, as well as the other contestants, shocked. The individual mentioned by Akanksha has not publicly responded to her allegations, and they remain her claims.