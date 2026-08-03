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English NewsElectionBankipur Bypoll Result: Prashant Kishor Clinches Maiden Electoral Victory

Bankipur Bypoll Result: Prashant Kishor Clinches Maiden Electoral Victory

The Bankipur bypoll marked Prashant Kishor's electoral debut, testing Jan Suraaj against the BJP and the RJD.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 05:35 PM (IST)

Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party has won the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, securing 63,203 votes and defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar, who polled 44,250 votes, by a margin of 18,953 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Kumari finished third with 14,085 votes, according to the Election Commission's final results after all 31 rounds of counting.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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Prashant Kishor Jan Suraaj Party Bankipur Bypoll Result
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