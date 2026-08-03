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Bankipur Bypoll Result: Prashant Kishor Clinches Maiden Electoral Victory
The Bankipur bypoll marked Prashant Kishor's electoral debut, testing Jan Suraaj against the BJP and the RJD.
Prashant Kishor of the Jan Suraaj Party has won the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, securing 63,203 votes and defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar, who polled 44,250 votes, by a margin of 18,953 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Kumari finished third with 14,085 votes, according to the Election Commission's final results after all 31 rounds of counting.
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