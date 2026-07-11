Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was premiered in Mumbai, India.

Director, cast attended; Indian audience gave enthusiastic reception.

Initial reviews praised triumph, while some considered it dull.

Friday evening marked a milestone for Christopher Nolan and his latest project as The Odyssey premiered at an IMAX theatre in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The special event was attended by Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and leading stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, making India the first country to host a public screening ahead of the film's global release.

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'You Are Among The First Audiences In The World'

Addressing the audience after the screening, Nolan reflected on releasing one of his films in India for the very first time.

"This is not the first time I’ve been to Mumbai, but it is the first time I’ve had the chance to launch a film here. So, you are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film."

The director then drew laughter from the crowd by asking, "By the way, did you like the film? So, just a quick question, who was better, Matt or Tom?"

As cheers erupted for both actors, Nolan responded, "They’re both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It’s always a thrill to be in India. I’ve had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jaipur, once in Mumbai. Every time I come here, it’s very, very special. For many years, I’ve wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So, it’s such a thrill to be here in this fantastic complex."

Christopher Nolan at the screening of The Odyssey in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/AQenwT0s2M — Christopher Nolan Archives (@NolanAnalyst) July 10, 2026

Early Reactions Describe Nolan's Film As A Cinematic Triumph

Although The Odyssey is yet to arrive in cinemas worldwide, first impressions have already generated significant online discussion. Following early screenings for critics and invited guests, many viewers praised Nolan's interpretation of Homer's legendary tale, describing it as visually spectacular, emotionally rich and among the strongest films of his career.

Social media quickly filled with enthusiastic responses.

One viewer posted, "#ChristopherNolan delivers a breathtaking cinematic epic. As someone experiencing this story for the first time, I was completely drawn into its scale, emotion, and visual storytelling. The journey is immersive, magical, and deeply moving. #LudwigGoransson’s score is phenomenal - elevating every moment while keeping the tension high throughout. Outstanding performances from #MattDamon, #AnneHathaway, #TomHolland, and #RobertPattinson."

#Odyssey – First Reaction#ChristopherNolan delivers a breathtaking cinematic epic. As someone experiencing this story for the first time, I was completely drawn into its scale, emotion, and visual storytelling. The journey is immersive, magical, and deeply moving.… https://t.co/LDEIwTV1Ci — Shyam Krishnan (@ShyamkrishnanB) July 10, 2026

Another wrote, "Breaking my Twitter hiatus to say that, yes, #TheOdyssey has the goods. Christopher Nolan's Ten Commandments, boasting a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy. A grounded (but faithful) take on the epic myth, with some clever revisionist flair. Himesh Patel the MVP!"

Breaking my Twitter hiatus to say that, yes, #TheOdyssey has the goods. Christopher Nolan's Ten Commandments, boasting a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy. A grounded (but faithful) take on the epic myth, with some clever revisionist flair. Himesh Patel the MVP! pic.twitter.com/NyZbVYGcyn — Jeremy Mathai (@Somthin_Tookish) July 6, 2026

One more user said, "THE ODYSSEY is Christopher Nolan’s crowning achievement. Yes it is ...He undid, what he accomplished until this very moment. So, yes, it's an achievement."

"THE ODYSSEY is Christopher Nolan’s crowning achievement."



Yes it is ...

He undid, what he accomplished until this very moment.



So, yes, it's an achievement. — MB_Trening (@MB_Trening) July 7, 2026

A fourth viewer shared, "Odyssey is peak. Really glad I got to watch it before most people. I'll give a detailed review when the embargo lifts. But to watch the movie with Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland present there with us was such a great experience."

Odyssey is peak. Really glad I got to watch it before most people. I'll give a detailed review when the embargo lifts. But to watch the movie with Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland present there with us was such a great experience. — Yv sharma (@tracopotostic) July 10, 2026

Another reaction read, "#TheOdyssey is monumental filmmaking, its interpretation of Greek mythology electrifyingly uncanny. Staggering scale, thrillingly staged action, rich emotional throughlines. The cyclops and Circe sequences are among the best of Nolan’s career."

#TheOdyssey is monumental filmmaking, its interpretation of Greek mythology electrifyingly uncanny. Staggering scale, thrillingly staged action, rich emotional throughlines. The cyclops and Circe sequences are among the best of Nolan’s career. — Jordan Farley (@JordanFarley) July 6, 2026

Not every reaction was entirely glowing.

One viewer commented, "#TheOdyssey I finished watching The Odyssey and it felt extremely dull and drawn out. Performances were great but Tom Holland was easily the weakest for me. I expected this to be a role where he could show his range but it didn’t work. Not much else to say, just disappointed."

#TheOdyssey I finished watching The Odyssey and it felt extremely dull and drawn out. Performances were great but Tom Holland was easily the weakest for me. I expected this to be a role where he could show his range but it didn’t work. Not much else to say, just disappointed. pic.twitter.com/CFJtXpFvWH — shady honey facts 🇫🇷🇳🇴 (@jadensabich) July 7, 2026

Another social media user posted, "Movie review: Christopher Nolan has successfully taken the works of Wolfgang Petersen and Monty Python and blended them into a masterpiece after being inspired by watching episode 3, Season 1 of the Simpsons - Homer's Odyssey.."

Movie review: Christopher Nolan has successfully taken the works of Wolfgang Petersen and Monty Python and blended them into a masterpiece after being inspired by watching episode 3, Season 1 of the Simpsons - Homer's Odyssey... — Swarty (@swarty01) July 10, 2026

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Matt Damon, Tom Holland Thank Indian Audiences

Matt Damon described the Mumbai event as a memorable occasion, pointing out that it was the first time the completed film had been screened before a genuine public audience.

He said, "This is really just wonderful. You’re the first, we’ve had a premiere already, but that’s like our family and friends. So, this is the first real audience we’ve been in front of that’s seen the film. It means the world to us that you liked it. We worked very, very hard on it. It was the result of thousands and thousands of people really pushing themselves, and each other, to make this happen, so that you could see it this way, filmed entirely in IMAX. We’re just so happy that you like it, and we’re so happy to be here."

Matt Damon with Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas at 'THE ODYSSEY' screening in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Oj2QH7HhlM — best of matt damon (@damonlibrary) July 10, 2026

Tom Holland also expressed his appreciation for the welcome the cast received. He said Indian audiences consistently greeted them with warmth, excitement, happiness, grace and love. According to Holland, no cinema audience matches the energy found in India, and he thanked moviegoers for their continued support of Nolan's films.

He also said, "I cannot wait for this movie to be a sequel."