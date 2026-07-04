Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Officially Married In Star-Studded New York Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce married in New York City.

Adam Sandler officiated their star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding.

Austin Swift, Jason Kelce were Man of Honor, Best Man.

Couple has not shared wedding photos publicly.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially begun a new chapter together after getting married in an intimate yet star-filled ceremony in New York City. The globally recognised singer and the football champion exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden, bringing an end to months of anticipation surrounding one of the world's most talked-about celebrity couples. While the newlyweds have yet to share photographs from the celebrations, details from the special day have now emerged.

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Wedding Held At Madison Square Garden

According to Swift's representative, the wedding took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The representative also confirmed to PEOPLE that actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Ahead of the wedding, close family members and friends gathered for a rehearsal dinner at the iconic venue's Infosys Theatre before the couple celebrated their marriage the following day.

Adding to the excitement, Madison Square Garden displayed a large sign reading "JUST&T MARRIED" on 3 July, a playful nod to the couple's first names.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madison Square Garden (@thegarden)

Celebrity Guests Attend The Ceremony

The wedding attracted an impressive guest list featuring several well-known names from the worlds of entertainment, music and sport.

Among those present were Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Zoë Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Hilfiger.

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No Bridesmaids Or Groomsmen

Despite widespread speculation before the wedding, Taylor Swift chose not to have bridesmaids. Reports confirmed that the rumours surrounding her bridal party proved unfounded.

Instead, Swift selected her younger brother, Austin Swift, to serve as her "Man of Honor". On the groom's side, Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce stood beside him as best man.

Representatives for the couple confirmed these details in a statement shared with NBC News.

Couple Yet To Share Wedding Photos

Although their wedding has generated enormous public interest, neither Swift nor Kelce has posted photographs or messages from the celebrations on social media.

Fans are still waiting for the couple to offer a glimpse into the private ceremony.

Their Love Story Began In 2023

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post on 26 August 2025, sharing images from a romantic garden proposal.

The caption read, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,"

Their relationship first captured public attention after Kelce revealed that he had attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet containing his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts. Although the attempt was unsuccessful, he later spoke openly about his interest in the singer on his New Heights podcast in July 2023. According to PEOPLE, the two soon began spending time together, with Taylor's mother also playing a part in bringing them closer.

(With inputs from ANI)