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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshaye Khanna Set For A Busy Year After Dhurandhar With Back-To-Back Releases

Akshaye Khanna Set For A Busy Year After Dhurandhar With Back-To-Back Releases

Fresh off the success of 'Dhurandhar', Akshaye Khanna is gearing up for an exciting slate of films, including 'Ikka', Telugu debut 'Mahakali', and a reported historical epic.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unconfirmed historical epic reports Khanna as Chanakya.

Akshaye Khanna impressed audiences with his performance in 2025’s Dhurandhar, where his portrayal of the feared outlaw Rehman Daku earned widespread attention. With that success behind him, the actor is now gearing up for a string of new projects across different genres and languages. From a legal thriller to a mythological fantasy, Khanna’s upcoming slate reflects his continued preference for layered and unconventional roles.

A Courtroom Thriller And A Telugu Debut

One of his most anticipated releases is Ikka, a courtroom thriller directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead and marks the actor’s first direct-to-streaming release. Akshaye Khanna is set to play a pivotal antagonist, while Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome and Sanjeeda Sheikh also feature in key roles. Ikka is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 10 July 2026.

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Khanna is also set to make his Telugu cinema debut with Mahakali, a period fantasy superhero film that forms part of Prasanth Varma’s Cinematic Universe. He will portray Guru Shukracharya, and his first-look poster has already generated significant excitement among fans. Directed by Pooja Kolluru, the multilingual film is expected to release in several languages, although its official release date is yet to be announced.

Reported Historical Epic Also On The Horizon

Akshaye Khanna has also been linked to a reported historical drama directed by Aditya Dhar. According to industry reports, the film could be based on the life of Chandragupta Maurya, with Prabhas rumoured to play the lead role. Khanna is reportedly being considered for the role of Chanakya.

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However, neither the film nor its cast has been officially confirmed by the makers.

With a diverse line-up spanning courtroom drama, mythology and historical cinema, Akshaye Khanna appears set to continue building on the momentum created by his recent performances.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 09:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Ikka Mahakali
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