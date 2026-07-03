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English NewsEntertainmentOTTKapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season; Shooting To Begin In August

Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season; Shooting To Begin In August

Kapil Sharma is set to begin shooting for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 in August. Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others are expected to return.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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  • The Great Indian Kapil Show completed four successful seasons attracting top guests.

A major update has emerged on Kapil Sharma’s popular Netflix comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, with the comedian reportedly gearing up to begin shooting for its fifth season in August. India’s beloved comedian Kapil Sharma, who has entertained audiences for years with his sharp wit and effortless humour, is all set to return with a new season of his hit Netflix show. After making a successful shift from television to OTT, Kapil has continued to dominate the comedy space with The Great Indian Kapil Show, which has already completed four successful seasons.

Shooting For Season 5 To Begin In August

According to ABP News sources, Kapil Sharma is expected to begin filming for the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show in August. The comedian will reportedly return to the set with his team to kick off production on the new instalment.

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The core team is expected to remain unchanged, with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover and Rajiv Thakur continuing to be part of the show. Fan favourites Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also expected to retain their roles as permanent fixtures. There are no major changes expected in either the cast or the format, maintaining the familiar flavour that audiences have come to enjoy.

A Successful OTT Journey Continues

Kapil Sharma first won hearts with television hits such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show before transitioning to Netflix. The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on 30 March 2024, and has since completed four seasons, each receiving strong viewer response.

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The show continues to attract top guests from the worlds of cinema, cricket and entertainment. The fourth season concluded with a special finale episode featuring Varun Dhawan and filmmaker David Dhawan, marking yet another star-studded finish to a successful run.

With anticipation building for Season 5, fans are now eagerly waiting for Kapil Sharma’s return to the screen with more laughter, sketches and celebrity-filled episodes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seasons has The Great Indian Kapil Show completed?

The Great Indian Kapil Show has completed four successful seasons since its premiere on March 30, 2024. Each season has received a strong viewer response.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Netflix The Great Indian Kapil Show The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5
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