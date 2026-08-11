‘More Than 90 Killed’: MEA Urges World To Hold Pakistan Accountable Over PoJK Violence

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said more than 90 people had been killed in the region over the past several months amid what it described as a violent crackdown on protests.

During a bi-weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was closely monitoring developments around the world, while highlighting the human rights situation in PoJK and other parts of Pakistan, ANI reported.

Asked about reports that Americans of Kashmiri descent had written to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking intervention to end the violence in PoJK, Jaiswal backed calls for greater international attention.

“I couldn't agree with you more,” Jaiswal said, referring to the need for international scrutiny of the situation.

He said large-scale protests had taken place in PoJK during and ahead of the elections, adding that public discontent had been met with “bullets and blackouts” as well as repression.

“Many people have been killed; in fact, more than 90 people have been killed, and many more have been injured,” he said.

India Calls For Pakistan To Be Held Accountable

Jaiswal said the situation in PoJK had once again highlighted Pakistan’s shortcomings in protecting human rights and guaranteeing those rights to its people.

“We believe that the international community should hold Pakistan accountable for the deaths of so many people in the recent violence,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson called on the international community to take note of what he termed Pakistan’s “misdeeds”, “abuses” and “flagrant violation or gross violation of human rights”.

“This has made news across the world. There have been mass violations, grave violations of human rights, and I think it is time that the international community take note of what's happening there and hold that country responsible for its atrocities,” Jaiswal said.

PoJK Protests Amid Election Unrest

The remarks came amid continuing unrest in PoJK, where residents have reported deaths and injuries during clashes between protesters and Pakistani security forces.

The 2026 Legislative Assembly elections in PoJK were conducted in phases. Polling for 34 of the 45 seats was held on July 27 and August 2, while voting in the Poonch Division was scheduled for August 10.

The election process was marred by protests, clashes and allegations of excessive use of force. Reports of deaths and injuries emerged from Rawalakot and other parts of the region.

Amnesty International called for an independent investigation into reports of lethal force against protesters. The final phase of polling was also disrupted by security concerns, with voting postponed in seven of 11 Poonch constituencies amid unrest, road closures and an internet blackout.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group banned in Pakistan, has been protesting in PoJK since June over the contentious 12 refugee seats. The group has alleged that Pakistan’s establishment manipulates the seats to install a prime minister of its choice to lead the region’s government.

Balochistan Independence Day

Jaiswal’s remarks also came on August 11, observed by Baloch nationalist groups as Balochistan Independence Day.

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch called on the international community to recognise what he described as the “independence” of Balochistan and accused Pakistan of continuing repression in the region.

In a post on X, he said Balochistan’s people were seeking international legal, political, diplomatic and moral recognition of their independence.

Calls For Greater International Attention

Residents of PoJK have continued to demand an end to Pakistan’s control over the territory and urged the international community to play a greater role in restoring peace, ensuring accountability and protecting the rights and lives of the local population.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer from PoJK, identified as Aqeel, claimed that the agitation in the region would continue and that the JKJAAC was expected to make a “strong announcement” on August 13.

Speaking from Tee Chowk in Rawalakot, Aqeel said the Action Committee had discussed several issues while launching a new “Alamia” a day earlier.

He said the committee’s next announcement was expected on August 13 and described it as a “strong announcement” that people were waiting for.