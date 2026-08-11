According to the Ministry of External Affairs, more than 90 people have been killed in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) over the past several months during a violent crackdown on protests. Many more have been injured.
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‘More Than 90 Killed’: MEA Urges World To Hold Pakistan Accountable Over PoJK Violence
India urged the world to hold Pakistan accountable for alleged rights abuses in PoJK, saying over 90 people were killed amid a crackdown on protests.
- India urged global accountability for Pakistan's PoJK human rights violations.
- Over 90 killed amid violent crackdown on PoJK protests.
- Widespread election unrest sparked protests against alleged Pakistani repression.
- International community called to address persistent human rights concerns.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many people have been killed in recent violence in PoJK?
What triggered the recent protests and unrest in PoJK?
Large-scale protests occurred during and ahead of elections, met with repression. The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has also been protesting since June over contentious refugee seats.
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