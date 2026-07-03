Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farah Khan Ali clarified her innocent teenage romance with Bobby Deol.

She maintains close friendship with Bobby and his wife, Tanya.

Farah dismissed speculation about Neelam Kothari ending their relationship.

Years after rumours linked her with Bobby Deol, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has finally shared her side of the story. Looking back on their teenage years, she described their bond as an innocent childhood romance while firmly rejecting speculation that actress Neelam Kothari played any role in ending it. Farah also spoke warmly about the friendship she continues to share with Bobby and his wife, Tanya Deol.

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Farah Khan Ali Recalls Her Teenage Bond With Bobby Deol

During an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Farah talked about the relationship that sparked rumours decades ago. She explained that what they shared was an innocent teenage connection rather than what would now be considered a typical romantic relationship.

She said, "We were childhood sweethearts. I had a massive crush on him. He had a massive crush on me. And that’s it. I mean, nothing. We held hands. We wrote letters to each other. That’s it. No dating? No. I mean, those days we were… it’s not like today. I was 16, Bobby was 17. That was around 40 years ago, life was very different. Today it’s not the same when you’re 16 and 17.”

Farah Says Bobby And Tanya Deol Are Like Family

Although their teenage romance ended long ago, Farah revealed that the friendship has only grown stronger with time. She said she remains extremely close to Bobby and also shares a warm relationship with his wife, Tanya Deol.

Speaking about their bond, she said, “Probably today he is one of my closest friends, and so is Tanya, his wife, whom I adore them from the bottom of my heart.”

Farah also recalled Bobby and Tanya attending the launch of her jewellery store, saying their relationship has evolved far beyond the past.

“They’re family to me, and there’s nothing I would not do for both of them. I’m so happy that they found each other because they’re perfect for each other.”

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Farah Dismisses Rumours Involving Neelam Kothari

Farah also addressed long-standing speculation that her friendship with Bobby changed because of actress Neelam Kothari. She rejected the claim outright, saying Neelam entered Bobby's life after her own teenage relationship with him and that the two women have always remained close friends.

Clarifying the rumours, she said, "That's not true at all. Neelam is my dearest friend. She came in Bobby's life after Bobby and me. So, it wasn't like she broke us up. So, I would not agree with that. We are very close. We had the most amazing childhood memories and we are still in touch. And honestly, I'm saying this because I'm the most blunt person and I've not done anything in my life which I will regret."

About Farah Khan Ali

Farah Khan Ali is a well-known jewellery designer and the daughter of Sanjay Khan and the late Zarine Khan. She is also the sister of Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan.