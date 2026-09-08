Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Step Out For NYC Date Night At Indian Restaurant: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Public interest remains high regarding their private relationship.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave fans another rare glimpse into their life, stepping out for a quiet dinner in New York City on Sunday. The singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen holding hands as they arrived at Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse New York, according to PEOPLE.

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Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Enjoy Dinner At Indian Restaurant

Swift and Kelce kept things understated during their latest appearance. PEOPLE reported that the couple sat with two men in the restaurant’s lower-ground main dining room.

People are noticing something very off about Taylor Swift in the paparazzi footage tonight pic.twitter.com/Fv6H2rWMdE — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) September 8, 2026

The group reportedly tried several selections from the menu, including “a variety of classics from the menu,” alongside drinks and other dishes.

Ambassadors Clubhouse New York is known for its Punjabi-inspired menu and its emphasis on culinary traditions from the region. The restaurant describes its dining experience as being rooted in rare recipes, traditional flavours and classic Punjabi hospitality.

The restaurant's website states, "Feasts, courtesy of the Ambassador, delivered with classic Punjabi hospitality. Meals commence with Papads & Chaat, and Bitings, then Tandoor and Kebabs, Matka & Karahi, followed by Biryani and Pilau. Sabji and Breads sit alongside. Fine liquor is served in abundance, with party cocktails blended with regional ingredients, and large pours served table side."

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Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding

Interest in Swift and Kelce’s relationship remains high, particularly as fans continue to look for details about their wedding. The couple have maintained a notably private approach, despite the intense public attention surrounding them.

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden. On 3 July, the venue featured a large sign reading "JUST&T MARRIED", a playful nod to the couple’s first names.

The pair had previously announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post on 26 August 2025. The announcement featured photographs from a romantic garden proposal and was accompanied by the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,"