India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift And Travis Kelce Step Out For NYC Date Night At Indian Restaurant: WATCH

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Step Out For NYC Date Night At Indian Restaurant: WATCH

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make a rare appearance together after their July wedding in New York. The couple enjoyed dinner at Punjabi restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Public interest remains high regarding their private relationship.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave fans another rare glimpse into their life, stepping out for a quiet dinner in New York City on Sunday. The singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen holding hands as they arrived at Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse New York, according to PEOPLE.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CM Vijay’s Statement; Asks ‘When Will Character Lynching Of Women Stop?’

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Enjoy Dinner At Indian Restaurant

Swift and Kelce kept things understated during their latest appearance. PEOPLE reported that the couple sat with two men in the restaurant’s lower-ground main dining room.

The group reportedly tried several selections from the menu, including “a variety of classics from the menu,” alongside drinks and other dishes.

Ambassadors Clubhouse New York is known for its Punjabi-inspired menu and its emphasis on culinary traditions from the region. The restaurant describes its dining experience as being rooted in rare recipes, traditional flavours and classic Punjabi hospitality.

The restaurant's website states, "Feasts, courtesy of the Ambassador, delivered with classic Punjabi hospitality. Meals commence with Papads & Chaat, and Bitings, then Tandoor and Kebabs, Matka & Karahi, followed by Biryani and Pilau. Sabji and Breads sit alongside. Fine liquor is served in abundance, with party cocktails blended with regional ingredients, and large pours served table side."

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Sued For Rs 3 Cr Over 'Lego Airplane' Remark, Aviation Firm Claims Booking Loss

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding

Interest in Swift and Kelce’s relationship remains high, particularly as fans continue to look for details about their wedding. The couple have maintained a notably private approach, despite the intense public attention surrounding them.

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden. On 3 July, the venue featured a large sign reading "JUST&T MARRIED", a playful nod to the couple’s first names.

The pair had previously announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post on 26 August 2025. The announcement featured photographs from a romantic garden proposal and was accompanied by the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,"

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who joined Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for dinner?

The couple was accompanied by two men and sat together in the restaurant's lower-ground main dining room.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Sep 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Hollywood News Indian Restaurant Travis Kelce United States News Ambassadors Clubhouse
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CM Vijay’s Statement; Asks ‘When Will Character Lynching Of Women Stop?’
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CM Vijay’s Statement; Asks ‘When Will Character Lynching Of Women Stop?’
Celebrities
Akshay Kumar Recalls House Help From Allahabad Spilling 4 Glasses Of Water On Amitabh Bachchan
Akshay Kumar Recalls House Help From Allahabad Spilling 4 Glasses Of Water On Amitabh Bachchan
Celebrities
Vimal Elaichi Ad Case: Delhi HC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff
Vimal Elaichi Ad Case: Delhi HC Reserves Verdict On Plea Against Notices To Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff
Celebrities
Nora Fatehi Sued For Rs 3 Cr Over 'Lego Airplane' Remark, Aviation Firm Claims Booking Loss
Nora Fatehi Sued For Rs 3 Cr Over 'Lego Airplane' Remark, Aviation Firm Claims Booking Loss
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: MCD Suspends 5 Officials Over Delhi Saty Niketan Building Collapse Tragedy
Delhi Satya Niketan Collapse: Basement Construction Raises Safety & Accountability Questions
Delhi Building Collapse: 10 Police Teams Search for Owner Hari Ram Bansal, Structural Safety Questions Rise
Delhi Building Collapse: South Campus Students Protest, Demand Justice and Accountability
Delhi Rescue Update: 12 Pulled From Satya Niketan Debris, NDRF Operation May Continue All Day
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget