Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK supports seat increase, protects Tamil Nadu's representation.

The INDIA bloc on Saturday laid down three conditions for the proposed delimitation exercise, demanding that the Lok Sabha's existing strength and the current allocation of seats among states remain unchanged for the next 25 years.

Floor leaders of the Opposition bloc met at the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to discuss a joint strategy ahead of the Centre's move to reintroduce a Constitution amendment bill in Parliament involving delimitation.

The bloc put forward three demands: retaining the Lok Sabha's current strength, implementing women's reservation based on the existing strength of the House, and keeping the current allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states unchanged for the next 25 years.

"The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained. Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years," the bloc posted on X, along with a photograph from the meeting.

Who Attended The INDIA Bloc Meeting?

Besides Kharge, the meeting was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, RJD's Abhay Kumar Singh and Manoj Jha, CPI's P Sandosh Kumar, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer and RSP's NK Premchandran, among others.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष व राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री@kharge और नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi के साथ INDIA गठबंधन के फ्लोर लीडर्स की बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में परिसीमन बिल को लेकर चर्चा हुई। हमारी साफ मांग है 👇 ⦿ लोकसभा की वर्तमान संख्या को बरकरार रखा जाए ⦿ लोकसभा की वर्तमान संख्या पर महिला आरक्षण दिया जाए ⦿ अगले 25 साल तक लोकसभा में राज्यों के बीच सीटों का मौजूदा बंटवारा बरकरार रखा जाए 📍 10 राजाजी मार्ग, दिल्ली — Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2026

Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal were also present.

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NDA Numbers Get A Boost With DMK, NCP-SP Support

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA has received a boost in its numbers after the DMK and the NCP-SP indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals.

The combined strength of the two parties' 30 MPs could increase the ruling alliance's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha from around 320 to 350.

However, the government would need 360 votes if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting to meet the two-thirds threshold. The actual requirement would depend on the number of members present and voting. The separate requirement of a majority of the House's total membership would also apply.

DMK Backs 50% Seat Increase, Seeks Protection For Tamil Nadu

The DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, has announced its support for the proposed 50% increase in parliamentary seats across states. However, the party has maintained that Tamil Nadu's existing share of representation must be protected.

DMK MP A Raja said the party would seek amendments to other provisions, if necessary.

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