Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen visited Phulera village pre-Panchayat Season 5.

Pietersen embraced village life, wore traditional attire, tasted local items.

He explored iconic locations, recited show dialogues, praised Phulera.

Panchayat Season 5 premieres December 3, continuing character's journeys.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has stepped into the world of Phulera ahead of the much-awaited premiere of Panchayat Season 5. In a new video, the cricketer is seen embracing the village's simple way of life, complete with traditional attire, familiar routines and some of the show's most recognisable references.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Screen 40 At Diljit Dosanjh Concert, Two Test Positive For Suspected Drug Use

Kevin Pietersen Gets A Desi Avatar

Dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a gamcha wrapped around his head, Pietersen is seen chewing on a datun and sipping Bhutkun ki chai. He also takes in the sights of Phulera's iconic water tank, popularly known as the pani ki tanki.

Introducing himself in the video, he says, “I am Kevin Pietersen; I’m a former England cricketer. I have travelled everywhere from London to Sydney, but there’s no place in the world quite like Phulera!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The former cricketer also joins in with some of the series' most memorable dialogues, adding his own touch to the much-loved fictional village.

ALSO READ: Manish Goel Recreates Viral 'You Look Like A Professor' Moment From 'Bigg Boss 20': WATCH

'Panchayat' Season 5: Release Date, Cast And Story

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, Panchayat is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak in key roles.

The fifth season is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 3, with the familiar cast returning to their popular characters.

In the upcoming instalment, Pradhanji will try to find his feet outside the gaddi, while Sachivji faces the challenge of balancing his personal ambitions, friendships and the political equations within the panchayat.

(With inputs from IANS)