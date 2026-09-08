Nora Fatehi Sued For Rs 3 Cr Over 'Lego Airplane' Remark, Aviation Firm Claims Booking Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dunes Aviation sued Nora Fatehi for Rs 3 crore.

Fatehi's social media comments about their chartered aircraft caused harm.

Company claims comments caused booking drop and reputational harm.

Aviation firm seeks damages, post removal, and public clarification.

Nora Fatehi is facing a Rs 3 crore civil defamation suit filed by aviation company Dunes Aviation in a Gandhinagar court. The company claims that comments she made on social media about its chartered aircraft caused reputational harm, booking cancellations and a significant impact on its business.

The case is scheduled to come up before senior civil judge R Agarwal on September 25.

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Why Has Dunes Aviation Sued Nora Fatehi?

According to the suit, Fatehi travelled from Mumbai to Jaipur in December last year aboard a Cessna Citation CJ2 aircraft. During the flight, she recorded videos inside the aircraft and described it as a "miniature", a "toy" and a "Lego airplane".

She later shared the videos on her Instagram account, which has more than 4.6 crore followers.

Dunes Aviation has argued that the scale of her social media following made the comments particularly damaging to its reputation and commercial interests.

Aviation Firm Claims Drop In Bookings

The company has alleged that Fatehi's comments were "reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis".

According to Dunes Aviation, the remarks contributed to a 15-20 per cent fall in bookings and an increase in cancellations. The firm has claimed that the comments resulted in "serious reputational damage, loss of goodwill and adverse commercial impact".

The suit was filed in April this year.

What Has Dunes Aviation Said About The Aircraft?

Dunes Aviation has rejected any suggestion that the aircraft was unsuitable for the journey. It said the plane was standard and appropriately sized for the Mumbai-Jaipur trip.

The company further stated that the aircraft was fully DGCA-certified, airworthy and being operated legally under a valid NSOP.

What Has The Company Sought From The Court?

Alongside Rs 3 crore in damages, Dunes Aviation has asked the court to order the removal of social media posts containing the statement or references to the aircraft.

The company has also sought a public clarification from Fatehi over the remarks.

(With inputs from PTI)