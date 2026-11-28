Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK pledged support for Delimitation Bill to Amit Shah.

Decision based on 1971 Census, ensuring Tamil Nadu gains.

Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats will increase from 39 to 59.

Bill's passage clears way for Women's Reservation Bill.

Hours after announcing its support for the Delimitation Bill, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) delegation, led by MP Kanimozhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to formally convey the party’s decision. She said the decision was taken at a meeting called by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier in the day.

“This morning, our leader Mr MK Stalin had called for a DMK MPs' meeting, and we reached a decision about our stand on the Delimitation Bill, and a statement was issued that we are going to support it. So we came to tell the Home Minister and the government about our stand,” Kanimozhi said.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Seats To Rise From 39 To 59

Explaining the DMK’s position, Kanimozhi said the party had always supported fair delimitation but had opposed any exercise that could reduce Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation.

She said the Centre had agreed to base the proposed increase in seats on the 1971 Census and maintain a freeze for 25 years.

“When the government said that they will be increasing the number of seats, we wanted it to be done on the 1971 basis, and they have agreed to that, and a freeze on that for 25 years has also been accepted. So today, Tamil Nadu's number of MPs will be going up from 39 to 59,” she said.

Kanimozhi said an earlier proposal based on the 2011 Census, without a 50 per cent increase in seats, could have reduced Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha representation from 39 to 32.

DMK Says Women's Quota Will Follow Delimitation

Kanimozhi also said the passage of the Delimitation Bill would pave the way for the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“After this bill is passed, the Women's Reservation Bill will be implemented,” she said.

The DMK MP reiterated that the party had not changed its stand on delimitation. She said the party had consistently demanded that the exercise be carried out fairly, while protecting the parliamentary representation of states such as Tamil Nadu.

Kanimozhi added that the DMK had also been demanding a freeze on Census-based delimitation and a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats as part of its efforts to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s representation.