Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP's proposed Lok Sabha seat expansion.

BJP plans to manipulate the electoral map, Gandhi alleged.

Opposition demands 543 seats, fair delimitation commission, current census.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, alleging that the move was an attempt to manipulate the country's electoral map and undermine democracy.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi accused the BJP of seeking to gain control over the delimitation process after allegedly capturing the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the electoral process. He said the proposed changes would give the ruling party an opportunity to redraw constituencies to suit its political interests.

"They have captured the EVM. They've captured the voting process. Now they want to destroy the entire constituency structure. We are not going to allow the BJP to convert this country into a dictatorship. It is not going to happen," Gandhi said.

He also described the 2024 Lok Sabha election as a "fake election" and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "illegal PM". These were allegations made by the Congress leader.

'850 Seats Would Give BJP Blank Canvas’ To Redraw Electoral Map'

Explaining his opposition to the proposed expansion, Gandhi said the BJP wanted to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 members under the pretext of implementing women's reservation.

He argued that the women's reservation law had already been passed and could be implemented without increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850.

"Their belief is that the Lok Sabha, instead of having 543 members, should have 850 members, and they use this excuse of women's reservation. The women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow. So the question is, why 850?" he said.

Gandhi cited Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples, alleging that changes to their electoral boundaries showed how delimitation could be used to influence political representation.

He claimed that expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would give the BJP considerable scope to redesign India's electoral map, weaken the representation of communities opposed to it and target specific opposition leaders.

Calling 850 a number that represented the "murder of Indian democracy", Gandhi urged young voters to remember it.

"The idea is to give Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar a blank canvas to redesign India's constituency map however they feel like," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Demands On Delimitation

Displaying a comparison chart, Gandhi outlined the differences between the BJP's alleged position and the Opposition's demands on delimitation.

He said the Opposition wanted the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats to be maintained, while the BJP wanted to increase it to 850. He also opposed using the 2011 Census as the basis for the exercise, arguing that the latest Census and the 2027 caste census data should be considered.

LIVE: Special Press Conference | Indira Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/l2j7d6ouAy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2026

Gandhi said the Opposition wanted a bipartisan Delimitation Commission and women's reservation to be implemented within the existing 543-seat structure, with a sub-quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Congress leader said:

"On seats, they want 850, while we say maintain the current seats; they say use the 2011 Census, while we say no, social justice requires and the law requires that we use the latest census, using 2027 caste census data... We want a bipartisan Delimitation Commission. They want women's reservation at 850, and we say at 543, with a sub-quota for OBCs."

Rahul Claims 80% Of India Believes Elections Are Rigged

Gandhi also reiterated the Congress's allegations of electoral irregularities, claiming that the BJP had been cornered on the issue of "vote chori" by young voters.

He said the party had been forced to come up with a new plan after the Opposition raised questions about the electoral process.

"The idea that they can rig elections wherever they want, whenever they want, is an idea whose time is gone. They can still rig elections, but India knows that they are rigging them," Gandhi said.

Citing an internal poll, he claimed that 80% of Indians and almost 100% of Gen Z believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were involved in electoral manipulation.

He also alleged that the Election Commission had said 140 million people voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha election despite being ineligible to do so. Gandhi used the claim to question the legitimacy of the election.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal, he alleged that electoral boundaries had been altered or voters deleted to benefit the BJP. He also claimed that more than 100 seats in West Bengal had been "stolen".

'Information On Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Released Soon'

In a further attack on the Chief Election Commissioner, Gandhi claimed that the Opposition had gathered information about Kumar and would make it public soon.

"We have trapped Modi, Shah, and Gyanesh. They know it, we know it. And as I have told you, we have enough information on Gyanesh Kumar, and he is not going to escape. We are going to be releasing that information to you soon," he said.

Gandhi maintained that the proposed delimitation exercise was the BJP's latest attempt to reshape the electoral system after the Opposition raised allegations of vote theft. He said the party would oppose the move and would not allow the ruling party to use delimitation to consolidate its political advantage.