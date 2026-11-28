Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister shared proposed Lok Sabha map after delimitation.

Overall Lok Sabha seats proposed to increase to 816.

Uttar Pradesh leads with proposed 120 Lok Sabha seats.

Amid the debate over the proposed delimitation Bill in Parliament and Opposition protests against it, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal has shared a proposed picture of India's parliamentary map after delimitation.

In a post on social media platform X, Meghwal presented a state-wise and Union Territory-wise breakdown of Lok Sabha seats under the proposed exercise. According to the map, the number of Lok Sabha seats will increase from the current 543 to 816 after delimitation.

According to the proposed map shared by the minister, the 28 states will together have 789 Lok Sabha seats, while the eight Union Territories will account for 27 seats. This will take the total strength of the Lok Sabha to 816.

Uttar Pradesh To Have The Highest Number Of Lok Sabha Seats

Uttar Pradesh will continue to have the highest number of Lok Sabha seats after delimitation. Its strength is proposed to increase from 80 to 120.

The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape. #DelimitationBill #WomenReservation https://t.co/D5Uc2Umqbf — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) November 28, 2026

Sikkim, Mizoram and Nagaland will have the fewest seats among states, with two each.

Among Union Territories, Delhi will have the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, with its tally increasing from seven to 11. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Ladakh will have the fewest, with one seat each.

Proposed State-Wise Lok Sabha Seat Allocation

The following is the state-wise comparison of the existing number of Lok Sabha seats and the proposed allocation after delimitation, as shown in Meghwal's map:

State Current Seats Proposed Seats After Delimitation Uttar Pradesh 80 120 Maharashtra 48 72 West Bengal 42 63 Bihar 40 60 Tamil Nadu 39 59 Madhya Pradesh 29 43 Karnataka 28 42 Gujarat 26 39 Andhra Pradesh 25 38 Rajasthan 25 38 Odisha 21 31 Kerala 20 30 Telangana 17 26 Assam 14 21 Jharkhand 14 21 Punjab 13 20 Chhattisgarh 11 16 Haryana 10 15 Uttarakhand 5 8 Himachal Pradesh 4 6 Arunachal Pradesh 2 3 Goa 2 3 Manipur 2 3 Meghalaya 2 3 Tripura 2 3 Mizoram 1 2 Nagaland 1 2 Sikkim 1 2

Proposed Lok Sabha Seats For 8 Union Territories

Union Territory Current Seats Proposed Seats After Delimitation Delhi 7 11 Jammu and Kashmir 5 7 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 Chandigarh 1 2 Ladakh 1 1 Lakshadweep 1 1 Puducherry 1 2

Note: The figures above reflect the proposed allocation presented in Arjun Ram Meghwal's post on X.