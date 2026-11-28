The proposed delimitation will increase the total Lok Sabha seats from the current 543 to 816. This includes 789 seats for 28 states and 27 for eight Union Territories.
UP Gets 120, Maharashtra 72: How India’s Lok Sabha Map May Change After Delimitation, Centre Explains
Arjun Ram Meghwal shared a proposed post-delimitation map showing Lok Sabha seats rising from 543 to 816, with UP’s tally increasing to 120 and Delhi’s to 11.
- Union Minister shared proposed Lok Sabha map after delimitation.
- Overall Lok Sabha seats proposed to increase to 816.
- Uttar Pradesh leads with proposed 120 Lok Sabha seats.
Amid the debate over the proposed delimitation Bill in Parliament and Opposition protests against it, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal has shared a proposed picture of India's parliamentary map after delimitation.
In a post on social media platform X, Meghwal presented a state-wise and Union Territory-wise breakdown of Lok Sabha seats under the proposed exercise. According to the map, the number of Lok Sabha seats will increase from the current 543 to 816 after delimitation.
According to the proposed map shared by the minister, the 28 states will together have 789 Lok Sabha seats, while the eight Union Territories will account for 27 seats. This will take the total strength of the Lok Sabha to 816.
Uttar Pradesh To Have The Highest Number Of Lok Sabha Seats
Uttar Pradesh will continue to have the highest number of Lok Sabha seats after delimitation. Its strength is proposed to increase from 80 to 120.
The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape. #DelimitationBill #WomenReservation https://t.co/D5Uc2Umqbf— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) November 28, 2026
Sikkim, Mizoram and Nagaland will have the fewest seats among states, with two each.
Among Union Territories, Delhi will have the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, with its tally increasing from seven to 11. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Ladakh will have the fewest, with one seat each.
Proposed State-Wise Lok Sabha Seat Allocation
The following is the state-wise comparison of the existing number of Lok Sabha seats and the proposed allocation after delimitation, as shown in Meghwal's map:
|State
|Current Seats
|Proposed Seats After Delimitation
|Uttar Pradesh
|80
|120
|Maharashtra
|48
|72
|West Bengal
|42
|63
|Bihar
|40
|60
|Tamil Nadu
|39
|59
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|43
|Karnataka
|28
|42
|Gujarat
|26
|39
|Andhra Pradesh
|25
|38
|Rajasthan
|25
|38
|Odisha
|21
|31
|Kerala
|20
|30
|Telangana
|17
|26
|Assam
|14
|21
|Jharkhand
|14
|21
|Punjab
|13
|20
|Chhattisgarh
|11
|16
|Haryana
|10
|15
|Uttarakhand
|5
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|6
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|3
|Goa
|2
|3
|Manipur
|2
|3
|Meghalaya
|2
|3
|Tripura
|2
|3
|Mizoram
|1
|2
|Nagaland
|1
|2
|Sikkim
|1
|2
Proposed Lok Sabha Seats For 8 Union Territories
|Union Territory
|Current Seats
|Proposed Seats After Delimitation
|Delhi
|7
|11
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5
|7
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|Chandigarh
|1
|2
|Ladakh
|1
|1
|Lakshadweep
|1
|1
|Puducherry
|1
|2
Note: The figures above reflect the proposed allocation presented in Arjun Ram Meghwal's post on X.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the proposed total number of Lok Sabha seats after delimitation?
Which state is projected to have the highest number of Lok Sabha seats after delimitation?
Uttar Pradesh is projected to have the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, increasing from its current 80 to 120 seats under the new proposal.
Which Union Territory will have the most Lok Sabha seats under the new proposal?
Delhi is proposed to have the most Lok Sabha seats among Union Territories. Its tally is set to increase from seven to 11 seats.