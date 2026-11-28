Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi grieved over tragic accident in Pauri Garhwal.

PMNRF to provide financial aid to victims' families.

Deceased's kin get ₹2 lakh; injured receive ₹50,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

In a post on X, Modi said an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each person who lost their life in the mishap. Those injured would receive Rs. 50,000.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

“Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives in a mishap in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister said.

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PMNRF Assistance Announced

Modi also announced financial assistance for the victims, saying: “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

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