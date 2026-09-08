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English NewsEntertainmentNational Film Awards To Move Out Of Delhi, Ceremony To Be Held In Gujarat's Kevadia On September 22

National Film Awards To Move Out Of Delhi, Ceremony To Be Held In Gujarat's Kevadia On September 22

The National Film Awards ceremony will move from Delhi to Kevadia, Gujarat, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours on September 22.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 72nd National Film Awards ceremony moves to Kevadia, Gujarat.
  • President Murmu presents awards, breaking long-standing Delhi tradition.
  • Article 370 named Best Film; Yami Gautam Best Actress.
  • Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda receive major awards.

The National Film Awards ceremony is set to leave Delhi this year, with the 72nd edition scheduled to take place in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours at the ceremony, officials said on Monday.

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National Film Awards Ceremony Shifts To Kevadia

Kevadia, now known as Ekta Nagar, is home to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. The 597-foot monument honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The move marks a notable change from the ceremony’s long-standing association with Delhi. The first National Film Awards, held in 1954, took place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, which has hosted most editions of the awards over the years.

72nd National Film Awards Break From Tradition

The 72nd National Film Awards, whose winners were announced in July, will depart from the usual Delhi venue. However, the ceremony has been held outside the capital before. The 17th edition, for instance, was hosted in Chennai in 1971.

This year’s ceremony in Kevadia will therefore add another chapter to the awards’ history while taking the prestigious event beyond its traditional Delhi setting.

Kartik Aaryan,Mammootty, Yami Gautam Among Major Winners

"Article 370" has been named the best feature film, while its lead actor Yami Gautam has won the Best Actress award.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will share the Best Actor honour. Mammootty has been recognised for his performance in "Bramayugam", while Aaryan has won for "Chandu Champion".

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has also earned recognition, winning the Best Debut Director award for "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", his biographical film on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

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'Kalki 2898 AD' And 'Captain Miller' Recognised

Telugu science-fiction epic "Kalki 2898 AD" will receive the award for Best Popular Film "providing wholesome entertainment".

Meanwhile, Tamil film "Captain Miller", directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, has been selected as the Best Feature Film promoting "National, Social and Environmental Values".

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony be held?

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will take place in Kevadia, Gujarat. This marks a notable change from its long-standing association with Delhi.

When is the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony scheduled?

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 22. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honors at the event.

Who are some of the major winners at the 72nd National Film Awards?

Yami Gautam won Best Actress, while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared Best Actor.

Is it unusual for the National Film Awards ceremony to be held outside Delhi?

While Delhi has hosted most editions, the ceremony has been held outside the capital before. For example, the 17th edition took place in Chennai in 1971.

What is Kevadia known for?

Kevadia, now known as Ekta Nagar, is home to the Statue of Unity. This monument honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and was inaugurated in 2018.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Film Awards Kevadia Gujarat President Droupadi Murmu National Film Awards 2025
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