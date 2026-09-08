Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 72nd National Film Awards ceremony moves to Kevadia, Gujarat.

President Murmu presents awards, breaking long-standing Delhi tradition.

Article 370 named Best Film; Yami Gautam Best Actress.

Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda receive major awards.

The National Film Awards ceremony is set to leave Delhi this year, with the 72nd edition scheduled to take place in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours at the ceremony, officials said on Monday.

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National Film Awards Ceremony Shifts To Kevadia

Kevadia, now known as Ekta Nagar, is home to the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue. The 597-foot monument honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

The move marks a notable change from the ceremony’s long-standing association with Delhi. The first National Film Awards, held in 1954, took place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, which has hosted most editions of the awards over the years.

72nd National Film Awards Break From Tradition

The 72nd National Film Awards, whose winners were announced in July, will depart from the usual Delhi venue. However, the ceremony has been held outside the capital before. The 17th edition, for instance, was hosted in Chennai in 1971.

This year’s ceremony in Kevadia will therefore add another chapter to the awards’ history while taking the prestigious event beyond its traditional Delhi setting.

Kartik Aaryan,Mammootty, Yami Gautam Among Major Winners

"Article 370" has been named the best feature film, while its lead actor Yami Gautam has won the Best Actress award.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will share the Best Actor honour. Mammootty has been recognised for his performance in "Bramayugam", while Aaryan has won for "Chandu Champion".

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has also earned recognition, winning the Best Debut Director award for "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar", his biographical film on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

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'Kalki 2898 AD' And 'Captain Miller' Recognised

Telugu science-fiction epic "Kalki 2898 AD" will receive the award for Best Popular Film "providing wholesome entertainment".

Meanwhile, Tamil film "Captain Miller", directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, has been selected as the Best Feature Film promoting "National, Social and Environmental Values".

(With inputs from PTI)