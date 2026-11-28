The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. This event was followed by celebrations, including bursting firecrackers.
'Deepam Is Lit': Celebrations Break Out At Thiruparankundram Hill, People Thank CRPF
Videos from the hill showed celebrations breaking out as the ceremonial Deepam was lit, following the legal battle over the location where the lamp should be placed.
- Ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lit after Supreme Court verdict.
- Celebrations erupted at hill with firecrackers after lighting.
- People thanked CRPF personnel deployed outside Thiruparankundram Temple.
- Court intervened in dispute over lamp's specific lighting location.
The lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was followed by celebrations, with people bursting firecrackers to mark the occasion after the Supreme Court's verdict.
Videos from the hill showed celebrations breaking out as the ceremonial Deepam was lit, following the legal battle over the location where the lamp should be placed.
In another video, people were seen expressing their gratitude to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel outside the Thiruparankundram Temple after the Deepam was lit on the hill.
Firecrackers Burst As Deepam Is Lit
Celebrations erupted at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai after the ceremonial Deepam was lit. People were seen bursting firecrackers as the lighting of the lamp marked the culmination of the dispute over the ritual.
The visuals showed people celebrating the occasion following the Supreme Court's verdict. The lighting of the Deepam at the hill had been at the centre of a legal dispute, with the location of the ceremonial lamp becoming a contentious issue.
People Thank CRPF Personnel Outside Temple
In a separate video from Tamil Nadu, people were seen expressing their gratitude to CRPF personnel deployed outside the Thiruparankundram Temple after the ceremonial Deepam was lit.
The visuals showed people thanking the personnel following the lighting of the lamp on Thiruparankundram hill.
The two videos captured the public response to the ritual, with celebrations at the hill and expressions of gratitude towards security personnel outside the temple.
Supreme Court Verdict Preceded Lighting Of Deepam
The ceremonial lighting took place following the Supreme Court's verdict in the dispute over the Deepam ritual at Thiruparankundram hill.
The issue had drawn attention over the demand to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the hill, rather than at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchippillayar shrine.
The Supreme Court had intervened in the matter after concerns over the implementation of its earlier direction. The court's intervention paved the way for the ceremonial Deepam to be lit at the disputed location.
The visuals from Madurai showed celebrations following the ritual, while people outside the temple acknowledged the presence of CRPF personnel.
Frequently Asked Questions
What event was celebrated at Thiruparankundram hill?
Why did people celebrate after the Deepam was lit?
Celebrations erupted because the ceremonial Deepam was lit following a Supreme Court verdict. This marked the culmination of a legal dispute over the ritual's location.
What was the legal dispute concerning the Karthigai Deepam?
The legal dispute concerned the ceremonial lamp's placement. People demanded it be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar instead of the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchippillayar shrine.
How did people show their gratitude during the celebrations?
People expressed gratitude to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed outside the Thiruparankundram Temple. This was seen in videos following the Deepam lighting on the hill.