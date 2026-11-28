Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lit after Supreme Court verdict.

Celebrations erupted at hill with firecrackers after lighting.

People thanked CRPF personnel deployed outside Thiruparankundram Temple.

Court intervened in dispute over lamp's specific lighting location.

The lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was followed by celebrations, with people bursting firecrackers to mark the occasion after the Supreme Court's verdict.

Videos from the hill showed celebrations breaking out as the ceremonial Deepam was lit, following the legal battle over the location where the lamp should be placed.

In another video, people were seen expressing their gratitude to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel outside the Thiruparankundram Temple after the Deepam was lit on the hill.

Firecrackers Burst As Deepam Is Lit

Celebrations erupted at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai after the ceremonial Deepam was lit. People were seen bursting firecrackers as the lighting of the lamp marked the culmination of the dispute over the ritual.

The visuals showed people celebrating the occasion following the Supreme Court's verdict. The lighting of the Deepam at the hill had been at the centre of a legal dispute, with the location of the ceremonial lamp becoming a contentious issue.

People Thank CRPF Personnel Outside Temple

In a separate video from Tamil Nadu, people were seen expressing their gratitude to CRPF personnel deployed outside the Thiruparankundram Temple after the ceremonial Deepam was lit.

The visuals showed people thanking the personnel following the lighting of the lamp on Thiruparankundram hill.

The two videos captured the public response to the ritual, with celebrations at the hill and expressions of gratitude towards security personnel outside the temple.

Supreme Court Verdict Preceded Lighting Of Deepam

The ceremonial lighting took place following the Supreme Court's verdict in the dispute over the Deepam ritual at Thiruparankundram hill.

The issue had drawn attention over the demand to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the hill, rather than at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchippillayar shrine.

The Supreme Court had intervened in the matter after concerns over the implementation of its earlier direction. The court's intervention paved the way for the ceremonial Deepam to be lit at the disputed location.

The visuals from Madurai showed celebrations following the ritual, while people outside the temple acknowledged the presence of CRPF personnel.