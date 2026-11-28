Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imam Ilyasi clarified Shariat rules regarding interfaith marriages.

He stated Shariat permits Muslim men marrying specific non-Muslims.

Ilyasi stated Shariat does not permit Shah Rukh-Gauri marriage.

Violating Shariat brings consequences; God ultimately judges faith.

Dr Umar Ahmed Ilyasi, chief of the All India Imam Organisation (AIIO), recently shared his views on several contentious issues, including interfaith marriages, religious conversion and the Islamic law of Shariat. While speaking to ABP News, one of the questions put to him concerned Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, who belong to different religions. Asked if their marriage is considered valid under Shariat, the Imam talked about what he believes the religious law says and addressed whether a person who does not follow its rules can still be considered Muslim.

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'Shariat Iski Ijazat Nahi Deta'

During the interview, Dr Ilyasi said that, under his understanding of Shariat, a Muslim man can marry a Jewish or Christian woman without her having to convert. However, he said the position is different when the woman belongs to a religion other than these, including Hinduism.

When asked specifically about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, he was told that the actor is Muslim, while Gauri was born into a Hindu Punjabi family and did not change her religion after their marriage. Responding to whether their union is permitted under Islamic law, Dr Ilyasi said, "Rule ya Shariat ke mutabik agar aap mujhse baat karenge, toh uske mutabik toh ladki aur ladke dono ko musalman hona chahiye." [According to the rules or Sharia, if you speak to me in those terms, then both the boy and the girl should be Muslim.]

Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Marriage INVALID? Exclusive with Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on The Journey With Romana #TheJourneyWithRomana #ImamUmarAhmedIyasi #AIIO #ABPNews https://t.co/bNaZd7caWP — ABP LIVE (@abplive) November 27, 2026

He further added, "Shariat fir iski ijazat nahi deti." [Shariat does not permit this.]

On being asked whether someone who goes against Shariat's rules would still be considered Muslim or not, Dr Ilyasi said, "Aapne Shariat ka ulanghan kiya hai, fir uski saza hi hogi. Musalman hone ya nahi hone ka certificate mai nahi de sakta. Yeh toh rabb ke aur bande ke beech ki baat hai." [You have violated Sharia, and there will be consequences for that. I cannot issue a certificate declaring whether someone is Muslim or not. That is a matter between the Almighty and His servant.]

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Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Marriage

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are among Bollywood's most recognised couples. The two got married in 1991, before Shah Rukh made his debut in Hindi cinema. While the actor follows Islam, Gauri was born into a Hindu Punjabi family and retained her faith after their wedding.

The couple have three children together. Their eldest son, Aryan Khan, was born in 1997, followed by their daughter Suhana Khan in 2000. Their youngest child, AbRam Khan, was born in 2013.