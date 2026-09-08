Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut chaired a Mandi DISHA meeting.

Viral video showed Ranaut scolding officials for unspent funds.

State government criticized Ranaut's conduct as lacking political maturity.

Kangana Ranaut on Monday chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. After the meeting, reporters sought her reaction to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s remarks warning that personal attacks, double-meaning insults and derogatory language targeting women would invite legal consequences. Reacting to the statement, Ranaut said women’s character is often weaponised against them to undermine or destroy their reputations.

Kangana Ranaut On ‘Character Lynching’ Of Women

Speaking to reporters, Kangana said that the problem of “lynching a woman’s character” is not limited to India, but is prevalent worldwide, and questioned when such attacks against women would finally stop.

“We all know that this is not restricted to India alone and is prevalent worldwide - that the character of working women, successful women, actors, politicians, women in positions of power and authority is targeted to bring them down,” Ranaut told reporters in Kullu.

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She added, “In Tamil Nadu, we have seen that a very renowned actress was targeted for her relations. Relations are from both sides, but only the woman is targeted for abuse, cheer haran (disrobing) and character assassination.”

“When will character lynching of women stop?” she asked.

“We as a society should look into ourselves and ask how we look at women and whether we really respect them or not,” Ranaut further said.

VIDEO | BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) says, "We all know it, it is not only limited to India, it is there in the entire world, be it any woman, whether she is a working woman, successful woman, leader, is at a powerful position, always her character is talked to demean… pic.twitter.com/UJ65XQsnhv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2026

Her remarks came in the context of Vijay’s reference to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in his speech, noting that she had faced abuse and humiliation. Ranaut portrayed Jayalalithaa in the 2021 biopic Thalaivii.

Kangana Ranaut’s DISHA Meeting Video Goes Viral

Meanwhile, a video of Ranaut’s conduct during the DISHA meeting has gone viral on social media. In the footage, she can be seen reprimanding officials over what she perceived as lapses in the implementation of development work.

“The time for ‘addressing’ things is gone. Those are two-year-old matters. Those are one-and-a-half to two-year-old matters. Now get the job done and report to me that this is done! Kangana allocated Rs 11 crore, yet not a single piece of work was carried out. It is so incompetent, so wretched,” she said.

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She added, “What am I supposed to say before the media out there? That people come here only to draw their salaries? What am I supposed to say about the people of our state? What am I to say about their work ethic? That they are utterly lazy, utterly incompetent people occupying these chairs? Is that what I should say to the national media? About my own constituency? And about my own mountain people?”

"11 करोड़ दिए हैं और काम एक भी नहीं हुआ। इतनी निठल्ली है, इतनी निकृष्ट है। क्या बोलूं मैं वहां पर मीडिया के सामने"



"इतना ज्यादा निगेटिव प्रचार हो रहा है, लोग रील बना रहे हैं"



कंगना रनौत मंडी में अधिकारियों पर भड़कीं। वह सांसद निधि का पैसा खर्च नहीं होने से नाराज थीं pic.twitter.com/Q2kpgQ9CkR — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) September 5, 2026

The video has drawn criticism from the Himachal Pradesh government. Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, criticised Ranaut’s conduct, saying her lack of political experience and maturity could be among the reasons behind her approach.

“We have also seen on social media and in the media the way Kangana ji was scolding and reprimanding officials. Personally, we do not support this,” Chauhan told ANI.

He said that while there could be shortcomings in the system or instances where an officer had made a mistake, the purpose of DISHA meetings is to facilitate dialogue, gather feedback on government schemes and identify where implementation is facing difficulties.

“She basically comes from the field of being a celebrity. Serving people and getting work done is not as easy as it appears,” Chauhan added.

Chauhan also referred to reports that funds available to MPs and MLAs had not been fully utilised. He said that if development works were not reaching people on the ground, the public had every right to question their elected representatives.

“Getting work done is certainly important. If an officer or employee is responsible for delaying work or not doing it, then questioning them is necessary, but there is a certain decorum and a proper way of doing it,” he said.