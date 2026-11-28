Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gehlot claims BJP uses Delimitation Bill for perpetual power.

He questions linking women's quota with the delimitation process.

Gehlot alleges BJP horse-trading; criticizes Rajasthan government's performance.

Political tensions over the proposed Delimitation Bill have intensified, with senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP-led Centre of attempting to create a system that would ensure the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) remain in power indefinitely.

Gehlot claimed that if the number of seats is increased in the name of delimitation, the BJP could remain in power for the next 50 years, making it difficult for any other party to dislodge it.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister said the hurried manner in which the government was pushing the proposal was not in the country's interest. He urged the Centre to listen to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the BJP was pursuing the exercise solely to serve its political interests and retain power.

Gehlot Questions Centre's Move To Link Women's Quota With Delimitation

Gehlot said the proposed legislation, being introduced in the name of women's reservation, could have far-reaching consequences for India's parliamentary and electoral systems.

“If your (Central government's) intentions are clear and you want to provide reservation to women, a related Bill has already been passed unanimously. All parties supported it unanimously. There are currently 543 Lok Sabha seats. Implement it on those seats,” he said.

He questioned the need to link the implementation of women's reservation with the proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that the existing legislation could be implemented without waiting for changes to the parliamentary structure.

Gehlot Accuses BJP Of Horse-Trading, Targets Rajasthan Government

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading, alleging that MPs from other parties were being bought for Rs 50 crore each and that the anti-defection law was being openly violated.

Commenting on the recent Rajasthan Panchayat elections, Gehlot claimed that the BJP lost because of its tall promises and failure to deliver on the ground.

He alleged that the BJP government had done little work over the past three years and had remained focused on making statements instead of addressing public concerns.

“The Chief Minister and Union Ministers losing in their own constituencies is extremely shameful. The government ignored public interests and tried to win appreciation by making promises,” he said.

Gehlot further alleged that the BJP government in Rajasthan had failed to fulfil promises made in its election manifesto and announcements made in the state Budget. He said voters had taught the ruling party a lesson because of its failure to deliver on those commitments.