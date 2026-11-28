Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured third consecutive title, defeating China 3-1.

China led early; India scored three second-half goals.

Deepika's brace, Ishika's goal completed India's impressive comeback.

Victory marks another achievement in successful hockey year.

India produced a remarkable second-half turnaround to defeat China 3-1 in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Saturday, extending their dominance in the competition with a third consecutive title. After falling behind in the first half, the hosts responded with three goals after the break to finish the tournament unbeaten.

Deepika led the scoring with a brace from penalty corners, finding the net in the 38th and 43rd minutes. Ishika also got on the scoresheet in the 42nd minute, completing India's comeback after Yujun Chen had given China the lead in the 25th minute.

The victory adds another major achievement to an impressive year for Indian women's hockey. The team had already secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by beating China 1-0 at the Asian Games earlier this year. India also reached a historic World No. 4 position in the rankings on November 25, following their 4-0 win over Japan at the tournament.

China Strike First Before India Turn The Final Around

China began aggressively and put India's defence under pressure from the opening minutes. They earned an early penalty corner in the second minute but could not convert it. India gradually settled into the contest and created an opportunity of their own, although captain Salima Tete could not score from close range after a rebound in the 10th minute.

The Chinese continued to threaten and won two successive penalty corners in the 22nd minute. India goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam produced two important saves to prevent the opposition from extending their pressure.

China eventually broke the deadlock three minutes later. Chen Yujun deflected a pass from the right into the Indian goal in the 25th minute, giving her side a 1-0 advantage.

India had an opportunity to restore parity through a penalty corner in the 27th minute, but Deepika's effort was kept out by the Chinese goalkeeper. The equaliser finally arrived in the 38th minute, when Deepika converted a penalty corner to bring India back into the contest.

The hosts then took control after the change of ends. Ishika put India ahead in the 42nd minute, finishing a loose ball after Neha Goyal and Navneet Kaur combined to create the opportunity.

Deepika struck again just a minute later. Her low penalty-corner flick beat the Chinese goalkeeper and gave India a two-goal cushion at 3-1.

Deepika Finishes As Tournament's Top Scorer

India continued to apply pressure in the closing stages and earned further penalty corners, including one in the 53rd minute. Deepika could not add to her tally on that occasion, but her two goals in the final proved decisive.

The forward finished the competition as its leading scorer with 10 goals. Nine of those came from penalty corners, while the remaining goal was scored from open play.

The triumph also strengthens India's record in the Asian Champions Trophy. They had lifted the trophy in Ranchi in 2023 and retained it in Rajgir in 2024. Their latest victory over China completes a hat-trick of titles and keeps them unbeaten across the 2026 edition.

India had also beaten China 6-2 during the round-robin stage, but the final proved a much tighter contest before the hosts' second-half surge settled the outcome.