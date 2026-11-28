Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan challenged consumer commission's jurisdiction in ad case.

Khan argued he was merely a brand ambassador, not liable.

Rajasthan High Court stayed proceedings, issuing notices in case.

Actor Salman Khan has received major relief from the Rajasthan High Court in the legal dispute over the alleged misleading advertisement of Rajshree Pan Masala. Hearing a petition filed by the actor, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court has stayed further proceedings in the case pending before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Jodhpur.

Justice Dr Nupur Bhati passed the order on November 26, 2026.

Salman Khan Challenges Consumer Commission's Jurisdiction

In his petition, Salman Khan argued that the consumer commission did not have the jurisdiction to hear allegations related to misleading advertisements.

He also submitted that he was merely the brand ambassador and that there were no allegations against him concerning personal knowledge, an independent cause of action or any form of negligence.

Despite these arguments, the consumer commission had rejected his application seeking to have his name removed from the list of parties in the case.

The actor's counsel further argued that under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, preliminary legal questions concerning the commission's jurisdiction and the maintainability of the proceedings should have been decided first.

However, the commission had stated that these objections would be considered at the stage of final hearing.

High Court Issues Notices, Stays Further Proceedings

After hearing the petition, the Rajasthan High Court directed that notices be issued. Notices were also ordered on the application seeking a stay.

Since a lawyer representing respondent number two, Rajshree Pan Masala, was already present before the court, it directed that notice be issued to respondent number one, Gajendra Kumar.

In its interim order, the High Court stayed all further proceedings in complaint number 416/2025, Gajendra Kumar vs Rajshree Pan Masala, pending before the consumer commission until the next date of hearing.

The order has temporarily halted proceedings in the case concerning the alleged misleading Rajshree Pan Masala advertisement. However, the High Court has not yet delivered a final verdict on the merits of the matter.