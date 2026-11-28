Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRK's King, a commercial entertainer, releases December 2026.

He described

Khan defended commercial cinema, promising pure entertainment for audiences.

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, King, with is set to arrive in theatres on December 24. Giving audiences a glimpse of what they can expect, the actor described the Siddharth Anand directorial as a complete commercial entertainer, packed with drama, action and a star-studded cast. Speaking at Meta's House of Instagram 2026 event in Mumbai, the actor also addressed criticism of commercial cinema, making it clear that King is meant to entertain.

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'We Will Be Banned For Overconsumption'

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the film's appeal to audiences across age groups and families. He also hinted at the scale of its ensemble cast, joking that naming all the actors could lead to an unusual problem.

He said, “King is the kind of film the whole family can enjoy in theatres. It’s a film which has a lot of drama. And of course, lots and lots of action, as you’ve seen. You’ve seen the songs too. There are a lot of stars in this film. If I start counting, we will be banned for overconsumption. There are so many of them; I am not naming them. It’s a commercial film, so logic will go out the window. But that’s alright.”

The actor also spoke about viewers who expect him to take up more serious or thought-provoking projects. While acknowledging their opinions, he said he would explore that kind of cinema too, but King holds a special place for him.

“There will still be some woke people who say he should’ve made a serious film. He’s not making a thinking film. That’s okay; I will do that too. But King is very special to me. And God willing, all of you will also like it when it releases," said Shah Rukh Khan.

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About 'King'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after his 2023 film Dunki. The action entertainer features a large ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal.

The film is co-produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures. It is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

The film also brings Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana together on screen.