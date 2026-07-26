Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swanand Kirkire praised Gen Z's protest after minister's resignation.

Instagram repeatedly blocked Kirkire's video, prompting his X post.

He lauded Gen Z's fearless, compassionate approach, echoing Gandhi.

Swanand Kirkire has claimed that Instagram repeatedly blocked a video message in which he praised Gen Z protesters following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. The lyricist, singer and actor later uploaded the same video on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that his post had been removed three times on Instagram.

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Swanand Kirkire Thanks Gen Z For Their Protest

Swanand Kirkire first shared the video on Instagram, where he applauded the role played by Gen Z during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar. In his message, he expressed gratitude to the younger generation for what he described as their fearless and compassionate approach.

He said, "Salute and thank you, Gen Z, for doing this, for showing us the way, for teaching us how to fight. You taught us how a fight is fought, how it can be fought with creativity, how it can truly be fought with love, with beauty, and without fear. For this, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you so, so much. Thank you for taking away our fear, thank you for showing us the path, and whatever you have done, whatever you have demonstrated so beautifully, India will always remember you in its history."

मैंने कल ये वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर लगायी - उन्होंने ब्लॉक करदी - दुबारा तिबारा हर बार ब्लॉक कर दी ! अब देखते हैं X क्या करता है pic.twitter.com/IZWM5audtD — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) July 26, 2026

Responds To Criticism Directed At Protesters

Kirkire also referred to criticism levelled against those participating in the demonstrations. Speaking about allegations made by some people against the protesters.

He said, "You did not care what anyone said. People called you terrorists, Khalistanis, said you were funded by China, funded by Pakistan. They even accused their own children of working with Pakistani funders. These Gen X and millennials who behave so irrationally, you have opened their eyes as well. I thank you deeply. Well done, guys. Well done."

Says Gen Z Reflected Gandhi's Message

The actor further talked about what he believed was a Gandhian spirit in the actions of the young protesters. Although he said they were not following any particular ideology, he felt their conduct echoed Mahatma Gandhi's message.

"One more beautiful thing is that I always felt we are the country of Gandhi, that Gandhi lives in our veins, that love flows through our veins. You did not follow any ideology, but you followed Gandhi’s message. You never said that you were acting like Gandhi, but Gandhi’s message was reflected in what you did. To the people who beat you with batons, you gave flowers. You gave them food. You gave them water. You joked with them. You showed them compassion. That is what this country truly is," he added.

Concluding his message, Kirkire added, "Thank you for reconnecting us with the India, that we thought we had left behind somewhere or had lost along the way. Thank you.”

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Swanand Kirkire Claims Instagram Blocked His Video Repeatedly

After sharing the video on X, Kirkire alleged that Instagram had repeatedly prevented the same post from remaining on its platform. According to him, he uploaded the video several times, but each attempt was blocked.

While posting the clip on X, he wrote, "I posted this video on Instagram yesterday - they blocked it - blocked it again, thrice, every time! Now let's see what X does."

(Image Source: X/@swanandkirkire)

Pralhad Joshi Assumes Charge Of Education Ministry

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on Saturday following the CJP-led nationwide protests linked to the NEET paper leak. After President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation, Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.