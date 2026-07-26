Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Discussion centered on Aamir Khan's reported third marriage.

Panelists debated celebrity personal choices affecting public perception.

Rubina felt personal life impacts work; Hina disagreed.

Aamir reportedly married Gauri Spratt privately on July 5.

Aamir Khan's personal life has once again become a talking point, with reports surrounding his relationship and marriage to Gauri Spratt drawing widespread attention. The subject recently came up during the latest episode of The Point of View, where actors Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik engaged in an open discussion about whether a superstar's personal choices influence public perception and professional success. While both agreed that society often reacts strongly to celebrities' private lives, they expressed different perspectives on the issue.

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Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Discuss Aamir Khan's Personal Life

The latest episode of Rubina Dilaik's talk show The Point of View featured Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik in a candid conversation about Aamir Khan's personal life. Joining them were Hina Khan's husband Rocky Jaiswal and Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla.

The discussion centred on whether a superstar's personal life has any impact on the success of their films and overall career.

During the conversation, Rocky Jaiswal referred to the criticism surrounding Aamir Khan's reported third marriage and invited everyone to share their views. Rubina Dilaik said that, at times, a celebrity's personal life can influence how audiences perceive their work. Hina Khan, however, maintained that an actor's personal choices should not determine how their professional achievements are judged.

'If That's The Case, Then None Of Aamir Khan's Films Should Work'

Sharing her viewpoint, Hina Khan said, "If that's the case, then none of Aamir Khan's films should work."

Rubina Dilaik responded by saying that Aamir Khan's personal life has never been associated with any major controversy. Hina Khan, however, disagreed and referred to reports about his alleged third marriage to Gauri Spratt, saying, "What, is this any less of a controversy?"

She further explained, "An ordinary person would naturally think, 'He's getting married again? Did he leave this one too?"

Rubina then interrupted and asked, "Why are we judging him?"

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Hina Khan Says Society Still Has Reservations About Multiple Marriages

Continuing the discussion, Hina Khan pointed out that despite Aamir Khan delivering several blockbuster films throughout his career, conversations often shift towards his marriages rather than his work.

At the same time, both Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal clarified that they were not judging Aamir Khan or commenting on his personal decisions. Instead, they said they were reflecting on how society generally views such situations.

Hina Khan added, "I am not judging him for getting married again, but in our society, it is not considered a good thing. Getting married over and over again."

Responding to her remarks, Rocky Jaiswal said, "Forget about marriage, even divorce is not viewed positively in our society."

Hina Khan Praises Aamir Khan's Relationship With His Former Wives

Hina Khan also acknowledged that Aamir Khan continues to maintain cordial relationships with his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. She noted that while society has become more accepting over time, many people still find it difficult to accept divorce and multiple marriages without judgement.

According to the information shared during the discussion, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai on 5 July. The marriage is reported to be Aamir Khan's third, following his earlier marriages to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao. Gauri Spratt was also previously married and has a son from her earlier marriage.