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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAjaz Khan Slams Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena President After Viral Video Shows Students Being Slapped Over CJP Protest

Ajaz Khan Slams Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena President After Viral Video Shows Students Being Slapped Over CJP Protest

Ajaz Khan slammed the assault of two students after a viral video showed the Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena president Satyam Pandit slapping them over their support for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows Hindu leader allegedly slapping students at protest.
  • Actor Ajaz Khan condemned incident, stressing violence is unacceptable.
  • Khan urged judging actions based on right, not religious identity.
  • Video depicted students questioned, abused; drew wide public criticism.

A viral video allegedly showing the president of Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena confronting and slapping two students over their participation in the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has triggered widespread reactions on social media. As the clip gained traction online, actor Ajaz Khan publicly criticised the incident, stressing that violence against children or young people can never be justified, regardless of religion or ideology.

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Ajaz Khan Condemns Viral Incident, Says 'Don't Support Wrong'

Responding to the widely circulated video, Ajaz Khan shared a strongly worded message on X (formerly Twitter), distancing the issue from religion and focusing instead on what he described as unacceptable behaviour.

He wrote, "Today I watched a video that shook me to my core. That's why I made this reel. In the video, a man who calls himself a "Sanatani" stops two young Hindu kids. He asks them, why are you here protesting? Which party do you support? And then he raises his hand against those children."

The actor urged people to judge actions on the basis of right and wrong rather than religious identity.

He added, "My question isn't about any religion. My question is only about one person's mindset and his actions. If someone who is Hindu beats a Hindu child, or someone who is Muslim beats a Muslim child, or a person of any religion raises a hand against any child just because of their thinking, their opinion, or their question... is that right? In my view, there's only one answer — No."

'Religion Teaches Humanity, Not Hatred'

Ajaz Khan further stated that no religion encourages violence against innocent children and appealed for dialogue instead of intimidation.

He said, "No religion has ever taught us to raise a hand against innocent children. Religion teaches humanity, not hatred. Explain to children, talk to them, listen to what they have to say. But beating, threatening, or scaring them can never be the solution for any society."

The actor also questioned whether acts of violence carried out in the name of religion truly reflected its values.

He wrote, "I also want to ask an honest question of my Hindu brothers and sisters. If someone takes the name of your religion and beats a child, is he really presenting the true picture of your religion? And the same question to my Muslim brothers. Don't support wrong just because the one doing wrong belongs to your religion."

Clarifying his position, Ajaz Khan said his remarks were not directed at any faith but at the alleged act itself.

He concluded, "My aim isn't to target any religion. My aim is only this much: that what is wrong should be called wrong. That justice and humanity should be supported."

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What The Viral Video Allegedly Shows

According to the video that has now gone viral, two students were stopped and questioned about their names, religion and address before the confrontation escalated.

The video, which has been widely shared online, purportedly shows Hindu nationalist leader Satyam Pandit confronting two students. The clip allegedly captures the students being abused and slapped before it was uploaded to social media.

The students identified themselves as supporters of the protest movement, yet were reportedly subjected to abusive behaviour. The incident has since drawn criticism from opposition leaders, social organisations and members of the public, many of whom have alleged that the accused took the law into his own hands.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident triggered widespread reactions on social media?

A viral video allegedly showed the president of Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena confronting and slapping two students. This occurred over their participation in the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

How did actor Ajaz Khan respond to the viral video?

Ajaz Khan publicly condemned the incident, stressing that violence against children or young people can never be justified, regardless of religion or ideology. He shared a strongly worded message on X (formerly Twitter).

What was Ajaz Khan's main message regarding the incident?

He urged people to judge actions based on right and wrong rather than religious identity. He stated that no religion encourages violence against innocent children and appealed for dialogue.

What specific actions did the viral video allegedly capture?

The video purportedly shows Hindu nationalist leader Satyam Pandit stopping, questioning, abusing, and slapping two students. These students identified themselves as supporters of the protest movement.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Ajaz Khan CJP Protest Jantar Mantar Protest Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena Satyam Pandit
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