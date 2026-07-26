Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows Hindu leader allegedly slapping students at protest.

Actor Ajaz Khan condemned incident, stressing violence is unacceptable.

Khan urged judging actions based on right, not religious identity.

Video depicted students questioned, abused; drew wide public criticism.

A viral video allegedly showing the president of Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena confronting and slapping two students over their participation in the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has triggered widespread reactions on social media. As the clip gained traction online, actor Ajaz Khan publicly criticised the incident, stressing that violence against children or young people can never be justified, regardless of religion or ideology.

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Ajaz Khan Condemns Viral Incident, Says 'Don't Support Wrong'

Responding to the widely circulated video, Ajaz Khan shared a strongly worded message on X (formerly Twitter), distancing the issue from religion and focusing instead on what he described as unacceptable behaviour.

He wrote, "Today I watched a video that shook me to my core. That's why I made this reel. In the video, a man who calls himself a "Sanatani" stops two young Hindu kids. He asks them, why are you here protesting? Which party do you support? And then he raises his hand against those children."

The actor urged people to judge actions on the basis of right and wrong rather than religious identity.

He added, "My question isn't about any religion. My question is only about one person's mindset and his actions. If someone who is Hindu beats a Hindu child, or someone who is Muslim beats a Muslim child, or a person of any religion raises a hand against any child just because of their thinking, their opinion, or their question... is that right? In my view, there's only one answer — No."

Aaj maine ek video dekha aur usne mujhe andar se hila diya. Isliye maine ye reel banayi hai.



Video mein ek aadmi, jo khud ko “Sanatani” batata hai, do kam umar ke Hindu bachchon ko rokta hai. Unse poochta hai ki tum protest mein kyun ho? Tum kis party ko support karte ho? Aur… pic.twitter.com/aon1MIhjuu — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) July 25, 2026

'Religion Teaches Humanity, Not Hatred'

Ajaz Khan further stated that no religion encourages violence against innocent children and appealed for dialogue instead of intimidation.

He said, "No religion has ever taught us to raise a hand against innocent children. Religion teaches humanity, not hatred. Explain to children, talk to them, listen to what they have to say. But beating, threatening, or scaring them can never be the solution for any society."

The actor also questioned whether acts of violence carried out in the name of religion truly reflected its values.

He wrote, "I also want to ask an honest question of my Hindu brothers and sisters. If someone takes the name of your religion and beats a child, is he really presenting the true picture of your religion? And the same question to my Muslim brothers. Don't support wrong just because the one doing wrong belongs to your religion."

Clarifying his position, Ajaz Khan said his remarks were not directed at any faith but at the alleged act itself.

He concluded, "My aim isn't to target any religion. My aim is only this much: that what is wrong should be called wrong. That justice and humanity should be supported."

Inse Miliye, Ye hain Satyam Pandat, Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena ke Rashtriya Adhyaksh. Chhote Baccho pe apni Mardangi dikhate hue... pic.twitter.com/GU0noRHXFn — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 25, 2026

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What The Viral Video Allegedly Shows

According to the video that has now gone viral, two students were stopped and questioned about their names, religion and address before the confrontation escalated.

The video, which has been widely shared online, purportedly shows Hindu nationalist leader Satyam Pandit confronting two students. The clip allegedly captures the students being abused and slapped before it was uploaded to social media.

The students identified themselves as supporters of the protest movement, yet were reportedly subjected to abusive behaviour. The incident has since drawn criticism from opposition leaders, social organisations and members of the public, many of whom have alleged that the accused took the law into his own hands.