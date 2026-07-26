Bhumi Pednekar, Armaan Malik Urge Support For Assam Flood Victims As Death Toll Rises

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam floods impact 6 lakh people; death toll now 66.

Bhumi Pednekar appealed for nationwide support; CM acknowledged effort.

Armaan Malik urged donations; thousands still affected by floods.

As floodwaters slowly recede across parts of Assam, the humanitarian crisis remains severe. More than 6 lakh people continue to be affected, while the death toll from this year's floods has climbed to 66. Amid the ongoing devastation, actor Bhumi Pednekar and singer Armaan Malik have used their social media platforms to encourage people across the country to extend support to those impacted.

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Bhumi Pednekar Calls For Nationwide Support

Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on Instagram, drawing attention to the scale of destruction caused by the floods and urging people not to overlook the crisis unfolding in Assam.

In the video, Bhumi said, "Hello everyone. We all know what’s happening in the country right now, and I salute the spirit and determination everyone has shown. But there’s one part of the country that urgently needs our attention - Assam. Assam has been devastated by severe floods. The situation is so dire that over 750,000 people have been evacuated, more than 40 people have lost their lives, and the death toll continues to rise. Entire villages have been washed away. Livestock has been swept away, and people have lost everything they owned."

She further added, "Not many people are talking about this, but I truly believe that, just like last year, when people across Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra, and the rest of the country came together and showed an incredible sense of community service by sending supplies and making donations, it’s time for us to do that again. This time, Assam needs us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Himanta Biswa Sarma Responds To Bhumi's Appeal

Bhumi's appeal also received a response from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who acknowledged her support in the comments section.

He wrote, "Thank you Bhumi, for standing with Assam in this difficult time. Your support means a great deal to every affected family."

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Armaan Malik Calls For Donations

Singer Armaan Malik also appealed for assistance through a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying he had already contributed to local NGOs while encouraging others to help in whatever way they could.

He wrote, "The flood situation in Assam is getting worse by the day. So far, 61 lives have been lost and countless others have been displaced. I’ve done my bit by contributing to local NGOs, and I hope some of you can too."

He further added, "I know there’s already so much happening across the country right now, but it’s heartbreaking to see the North East not getting the attention it deserves at a time like this. They need all the support they can get to recover and rebuild. If you’re able to help, please do. Every contribution makes a difference."

The flood situation in Assam is getting worse by the day. So far, 61 lives have been lost and countless others have been displaced 😔



I’ve done my bit by contributing to local NGOs, and I hope some of you can too.



I know there’s already so much happening across the country… — Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) July 25, 2026

Assam Flood Situation Improves, But Thousands Remain Affected

According to officials, the flood situation showed signs of improvement on Sunday, with water levels receding in several affected areas that did not receive overnight rainfall. However, the impact of the disaster remains widespread.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the death toll has risen to 66 after four more people lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

As of July 25, more than 6 lakh people across 10 districts continue to be affected.

Among them, Sivasagar remains the worst-hit district with 2,90,777 affected residents, followed by Charaideo with 1,88,404 people and Jorhat with 1,31,948 residents impacted by the floods.